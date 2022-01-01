'Unbelievable' Matty Campbell-Mhlope has boss purring with delight after Welwyn's win at Barton

Welwyn Garden City produced some of their best football of the season at Barton Rovers. - Credit: NEIL METCALFE

Welwyn Garden City's own Slim Shady heeded his manager's call to please stand up - with a man of the match performance in the crushing win away to Barton Rovers.

Matty Campbell-Mhlope scored two in the 5-2 success at Sharpenhoe Road, but those two strikes were eclipsed by his all-round show, something that had his boss purring with delight.

"I don’t know what Matty has done over Christmas but that performance was unbelievable," said Nick Ironton.

"He was a menace the whole game. He was going past players and the thing that was missing was an end product.

"But he got two, could have four and caused them all sorts of problems.

"It’s funny because since I’ve came to Welwyn, I’ve heard Matty Campbell this and Matty Campbell that but I haven’t seen it.

"That though was a proper performance. It was strong, he held the ball up well, his decision making was good and it was all with both feet.

"The interplay between him and Jon Clements and Jordan Watson up front was absolutely superb."

However, the boss was quick to praise the rest of his squad for their contribution in the success and he believes this could be the start of something special.

He said: "Callum Taylor had a magnificent game too, best I’ve seen him play.

"Some of the players are wanting to improve and have done.

"Second half we looked solid, the front three at times were unplayable and I was really happy with the midfield.

"We played really well and if we play that every week, we’ll be hard to beat."

The result lifts them up to sixth in the Southern League Division One Central table, just five points off the top five and with games in hand on all the teams above them.

The squad is now almost together and up to full fitness and Ironton is ready to unleash them over a month which will see them play another six times.

He said: "It bodes well but I’ll continue to take each game as it comes, with the next one a hard one away to Aylesbury [on Wednesday].

"That’ll be another barometer as to where we are.

"January could be make or break for us but we’ve looked so much better at the back in the last few games.

"We’ve got competition for places which we haven’t had this year and if we can be defensively better at times, we’ll score goals for fun.

"Again though we’ll just see what happens."