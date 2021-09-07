Ineos Grenadiers take control of Tour of Britain with team time-trial success

Ineos Grenadiers took control of the Tour of Britain as they not only won the stage but thrust Ethan Hayter into the leader's jersey.
They clocked 20 minutes 22 seconds for the 18.2km discipline as leader Robin Carpenter and his Rally team could only finish 11th.
Hayter now leads by six seconds from team-mate Rohan Dennis.
The team time-trial is not seen that often these days and it required the six-man squads to race together, with the time set on the fourth rider across the line, located in the National Botanic Garden of Wales in Carmarthenshire.
That caused issues for some including Jumbo Visma's day was scuppered by a late mechanical to their fourth and time-stopping rider, Pascel Eenkhoorn.
They still crossed the line with the best time at that point but his puncture meant he was fighting to get round corners and to the line, losing his team a chunk of time.
They ended third three seconds behind Deceuninck Quick-Step.
Oli Stockwell meanwhile was among the scoring four for Team GB as they finished
The former Verulam School pupil did have one scary moment, a changeover leaving him danglingly worryingly off the back of the chain, but he powered back on and is 57th in the overall general classification.
Standings - stage
1.Ineos Grenadiers 20:22
2.Deceuninck Quick-Step +0.17
3.Jumbo-Visma +0.20
4.Israel Start-up Nation +0.43
5.DSM +0.57
12. Team GB +1.57
Standings - GC
1.Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) 9:39:55
2.Rohan Dennis (Ineos Grenadiers) +0.06
3.Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) +0.16
4.Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck Quick-Step) +0.23
5.Mikkel Frolich Honore (Deceuninck Quick-Step) s.t.
57. Oli Stockwell (GB) +5.16
Next - stage four
The longest stage of the race takes the field 210km along the north Wales coast between Aberaeron and Llandudno, with a diversion through Snowdonia National Park in the second half stinging the legs.
Prediction
The wind could have played a part on the exposed coastal roads of the first part of the stage. Fortunately for the riders, although maybe not for the viewing public, it will blow from the land side and not the sea.
That means the race will be decided on the Great Orme.
Dan Martin has announced his retirement at the end of the season and will fancy this but so too will Julian Alaphilippe and Wout van Aert.
Ethan Hayter will be there or thereabouts too. Ineos know only too well how to control a race.
For a long shot look out for GB's young climber Thomas Gloag.
Recap
Stage one: Oli Stockwell stars as Wout van Aert takes opening win
Stage two: Robin Carpenter takes win and overall lead