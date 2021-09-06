Oli Stockwell safe in the bunch as Carpenter nails stage and race lead at Tour of Britain

Published: 6:28 PM September 6, 2021

Rally Cycling's Robin Carpenter wins stage two of the Tour of Britain in Exeter. - Credit: SWPIX.COM

Robin Carpenter won the stage and took over the lead of the race on stage two of the Tour of Britain - while Oli Stockwell finished safely in the main bunch.

The American from Team Rally was part of a five-man break that escaped as the course crossed its way across Devon to the finish in Exeter.

The crowds came out in force on a glorious sunny day as stage two of the Tour of Britain crossed Devon. - Credit: SWPIX.COM

They had a lead of almost eight minutes at one point but a late charge from the peloton reduced Carpenter's advantage to just 33 seconds after he had launched a lone bid for glory.

Team GB including Oli Stockwell (right) sign on at stage two of the Tour of Britain in Sherford. - Credit: SWPIX.COM

Former Welwyn Wheeler Stockwell survived the climbs and showed no fatigue as he ended with all the main favourites including Wout van Aert, who drops down to second on GC, and world champion Julian Alaphilippe who crossed the line in fifth position.





Standings - stage

1.Robin Carpenter (Rally) 4:45:56

2.Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) +0.33

3.Alex Peters (Swift Carbon) s.t.

4.Max Kanter (DSM) s.t.

5.Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck Quick-Step) s.t.

43. Oli Stockwell (GB) s.t.



Standings - GC

1.Robin Carpenter (Rally) 9:19:33

2.Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) +0.22

3.Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) +0.26

4.Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Movistar) +0.28

5.Alex Peters (Swift Carbon) s.t.

57. Oli Stockwell (GB) +3.45





Next - stage three

A 183.9km team-time trial from Sherford to Exeter with just the one small incline to worry about.

The profile for stage three of the 2021 Tour of Britain through Carmarthenshire. - Credit: TOUR OF BRITAIN

Prediction:

Something completely different for stage three, the lesser-spotted team time trial.

Each squad races together to set a time, the problem being they will need to keep the majority of the team intact until the finish line. Think team pursuit in the Olympics but on the road and over, in this instance, slightly more than 18km.

It is a discipline that isn't held as much as it used to be but it will be the big World Tour teams who will dominate.

Jumbo-Visma could be the favourites but Ineos Grenadiers and Decuninck Quick-Step won't be far behind.

Oli Stockwell's GB squad should be fairly well-drilled as they will also do work on the track. Depending on fatigue from the first two days, they may do well.