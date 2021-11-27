Score not a reflection of the game says Welwyn Garden City boss after FA Trophy exit

Welwyn Garden City manager Nick Ironton was left cursing his side's fortune after defeat in the FA Trophy at Needham Market.

The Citizens had not looked out of place against their more-lofty hosts until two goals in three second-half minutes swung the game irreversibly in the Marketmen's favour.

And the City boss said the final score of 3-1 was not at all reflective of their part in the contest.

"Everything was going to plan," he said. "We knew they’d have plenty of possession but we just let them have it and they didn’t hurt us at all.

"One through ball has hurt us. Charlie [Crowley] made an error in coming and their lad has got there first and squeezed it in.

"Then Ben Spaul has been pulled down in front of everyone and we didn’t get the free-kick.

"They broke and another mix-up made it 2-0 but we played quite well after that.

"The score doesn’t reflect the game. They aren’t a bad side but this is the way we have been in the last few games. We created a lot of chances but once you don't take them, then the first goal is pivotal.

"They got it and relaxed. We had to come out of our shell but left space at the back and got penalised."

They were already up against it having been missing a good chunk of their side, naming just three substitutes, all of whom were from the club's U23 team.

They had a makeshift defence too, not that you with midfielder Jesse Walklin starring despite being pushed back to right-back.

And Ironton hinted there would be some new faces arriving at Herns Lane soon.

He said:" Any team in step three is going to be hard for us but we’ve had a good run again and earned the club some money.

"It was just unfortunate that when they scored, we were just coming into it.

"We’ve got to get some consistency [with team selection]. I haven’t played my strongest 11 all season yet.

"Hopefully, we can keep everyone fit and I’m trying to sign one or two to boost the club.

"We’ve had five U23s in the squad but once we get the players back, plus the new signings, we’ll be fine."