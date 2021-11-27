Welwyn Garden City sunk by quick-fire second-half double at Needham Market

Two goals in three minutes midway through the second half proved pivotal as Welwyn Garden City's participation in the FA Trophy ended with a 3-1 defeat at Needham Market.

They were caught out by a through ball for the first, Charlie Crowley beaten to it by Luke Ingram and the striker sliding it in from a narrow angle.

The second though incensed the visiting Citizens as a foul on Ben Spaul inside the home half was not given.

It handed possession back to the Marketman and 10 seconds later they had doubled their lead, Jake Dye sliding it past the keeper from the right.

Spaul received a booking for his vehement protestations and there was a keen sense of injustice after that .

Carl Mensah gave them hope as the clock hit 90 but that was ended by a third two minutes into stoppage time by Hans Mpongo.

They will look back at some famous victories in the run but there will be disappointment to go out like they did.

They were down to the bare bones too for the trip to Suffolk.

The suspensions of Lee Close and Matty Campbell-Mhlope, sent off in the defeat at Thame United last time out, were part of four changes forced on manager Nick Ironton, the cup-tied Jon Clements and the ill Jay Rolfe the others.

But while that meant a short bench, the boss could still bring in four big names - skipper Jesse Walklin, Dave Keenleyside, Callum Taylor and Carl Mensah.

And they almost got off to the perfect start.

A loose pass was intercepted by Keenleyside just inside his own half and he sent Jordan Watson away down the right.

A first-time cross picked out Taylor coming from the left wing and it seemed perfect for a first-time shot but he opted for a touch to bring it under control and that gave the defender the chance to make the tackle.

It was one of three opportunities in the opening 15 minutes as City defied the wind blowing in their faces.

A George Ironton free-kick played in to the near post from the right was headed wide by the on-rushing Watson and then a Keenleyside corner produced a game of head tennis which ended in Marcus Garnham pushing a shot away.

Needham had a whole host of corners too but only one caused any real heart palpations, Callum Page's delivery top-poked into the middle and getting caught in a gust.

It needed Charlie Crowley on the back pedal to push it behind again.

But while the hosts had plenty of the ball, and looked dangerous down the Welwyn left, the City defence were largely untroubled despite the makeshift look.

Walklin in particular was revelling in the rain at right-back and let nothing through.

While half-time was reached with no alarms, the question was how would the Citizens react to having the wind in their favour.

They started still protecting their goal but that left Watson isolated up front on his own.

They did show signs of correcting that and a glorious free-kick opportunity in perfect range was clipped just wide by Keenleyside.

But a minute after Tamas Amgbaduba replaced Taylor, the first of the goals arrived and with it went City's hopes for this season.

Mensah's header from a corner was no more than they deserved but there was to be no fairytale comeback.





Welwyn Garden City: Crowley, Walklin, Sexton, Spaul, Mensah, Doherty, Babaie, Keenleyside, Watson, Ironton, Taylor (Amgbaduba 61).

Subs (not used): Krasniqi, Murphy.

Goal: Mensah 90

Booked: Sexton 44, Spaul 65





Needham Market: Garnham, Dye, Sturgess, K.Morphew, D.Morphew, Page (Mpongo 89), Collard, Ingram, Fitzgerald, Sayer (Fowkes 78), Hammond.

Subs (not used): Cullum, Northwood, Clark, Machaya, De La Paz

Goals: Ingram 62, Dye 65, Mpongo 90+2

Booked: K.Morphew 85





HT: Needham Market 0 Welwyn Garden City 0

Referee: Karl Sear (Chelmsford)

Attendance: 202