Match Report
Southern League Division One Central
Hertford Town
Vladut Sighiartau 15, Obinna Ogbonna 21, Jake Bunyan 90+1
Welwyn Garden City
Yemi Adelani 67
Another tough day in a tough week for Welwyn after defeat to Hertford
- Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY
It has been a particularly fraught week for Welwyn Garden City and defeat to Hertford Town was another tough blow to take.
But considering what has happened this week, and what might yet occur, the second-half response in the 3-1 loss at Hertingfordbury Park was commendable in the highest example of the word.
They had trailed 2-0 after 21 minutes and would have been forgiven for raising the white flag.
But after a double change on 50 minutes they bombarded the Hertford goal, scoring through Yemi Adelani and going close on numerous occasions.
They didn't but whatever comes next, this Welwyn Garden City team showed they are worthy of their position on the pitch and in the table.
There were changes for the injury-hit Citizens. In came Tamas Amgbaduba, Lewis Franklin and Cyrus Babaie for Lee Close, Jon Clements and George Ironton.
Clements injury was only enough to relegate him to the bench though where he was joined by goalkeeping coach Ed Thompson.
The former Dagenham & Redbridge man was almost thrown into the fray after Charlie Crowley struggled with the injury that he had picked up against Bedford Town.
The Welwyn number one went down for treatment inside the first 10 minutes and it was as he was trying to recover that Hertford put the game firmly in their grasp.
And both goals were courtesy of quick breaks.
The first was moved from left to right first by Ben Weyman and then by Omar Riza, the second pass played in behind the WGC defence and putting Viadut Sighiartau in the clear.
He beat the struggling Crowley low down to his left.
The second came from a quickly-taken throw in which was played forward down the channel, setting Riza away.
He was forced slightly wide but his clipped cross from the left was flicked over Crowley by Obinna Ogbonna who was left unmarked on the edge of the six-yard box.
Whatever wind was in the Welwyn sails was ripped away by the two quick strikes and it although Hertford didn't create much more to test the stricken Welwyn keeper, they controlled the tempo for the rest of the half, with Welwyn either chasing shadows or looking bereft of confidence and ideas.
It took five minutes of the second half for boss Nick Ironton to make changes, Clements and Adelani on for Callum Taylor and Matty Campbell-Mhlope.
And it did make a massive impact.
Matt Ball tried an outrageous shot from inside his own half that beat the keeper but went wide and then Babaie hooked a shot wide from 18 yards.
A long run by Babaie almost saw him put Adelani in but the pass inside was just too close to the keeper.
Jordan Watson hit the side netting and Amgbaduba poked a corner just over.
Their big chance came with six minutes remaining as Clements tried to slip in Babaie and give him a one-on-one chance.
However, Adelani, who was in a clear offside position, intercepted it and render the following shot into the back of the net immaterial.
And with Welwyn pressing more and more, it was perhaps no surprise then Hertford got a chance on the break, which they took with sub Jake Bunyan converting at the far post.
It was harsh on Welwyn but then this week, and possibly next as well, has been.
Match Stats
Welwyn Garden City: Crowley, Amgbaduba, Franklin, Ball, Doherty, Rolfe, Campbell-Mhlope (Clements 50), Spaul, Watson, Babaie (Dodd 85), Taylor (Adelani 50).
Subs (not used): Thompson, Arnott.
Goal: Adelani 67
Booked: Campbell-Mhlope 49, Clements 56, Spaul 64
Hertford Town: Mewitt, Bolden, Bryant, Payne, Brennan, Gosling, Weyman, Herd (Symes 60), Sighiartau (Bunyan 70), Riza (Jagden 85), Ogbonna.
Subs (not used): Gymer, Collins.
Goals: Sighiartau 15, Ogbonna 21, Bunyan 90+1
Booked: Bolden 14
HT: Hertford Town 2 Welwyn Garden City 0
Referee: Deryll David (Edmonton)
Attendance:
Results - Saturday (April 16)
Bedford Town (1) 2 AFC Dunstable (0) 0
Berkhamsted (1) 2 Harlow Town (1) 3
FC Romania (0) 0 North Leigh (0) 0
Hertford Town (2) 3 Welwyn Garden City (0) 1
Thame United (0) 0 Ware (1) 1
Southern League Division One Central table (top)
Pld
W
D
L
F
A
Diff
Pts
Bedford Town
34
26
5
3
94
25
69
83
Berkhamsted
35
23
9
3
61
25
36
78
AFC Dunstable
35
20
9
6
61
30
31
69
Welwyn Garden City
35
20
7
8
71
43
28
67
Ware
35
19
8
8
85
43
42
65
North Leigh
35
17
11
7
63
39
24
62
Next games - Easter Monday (April 18)
AFC Dunstable v Thame United
Aylesbury United v Berkhamsted
St Neots Town v Bedford Town
Ware v Colney Heath
Welwyn Garden City v Barton Rovers