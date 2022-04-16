Welwyn Garden City awaiting news of appeal after ground issues

Welwyn Garden City are facing an anxious wait over their status as a step four club after problems with their ground grading.

Rumours surfaced earlier in the week that there were clubs facing sanctions after not reaching the FA's required standard for grounds and the Southern League Division One Central Citizens have confirmed they are one of them.

However, the Herns Lane club have appealed the decision and are waiting to hear the details for the next steps.

They do expect a final outcome to be made very quickly though with the end of the season just a week away.

The FA stayed non-committal on the issue, saying they were "unable to comment on specific clubs or cases at this time" before going on to say that the "league allocations for next season, taking into account all promotion and relegation, will be published in due course".

A spokesman added: "As further guidance, the FA’s current ground grading requirements for the National League System were updated in July 2020 and clubs are reminded each season of the requirements for these respective grades.

"These are in place to ensure club facilities are of a sufficient standard for the relevant level of the game and to provide an incremental progression from very basic facilities to those suitable for the EFL.

"Any club does that does not meet those requirements will not be eligible for promotion and subject to possible relegation, subject to an appeals process."

The Southern League were also approached for a comment but have not yet replied.

Welwyn Garden City have three games remaining this season and are in contention for a place in the promotion play-offs.

They are at Hertford Town today (Saturday) with Barton Rovers at Herns Lane on Easter Monday.

They close the season with a trip to Kidlington on Saturday, April 23.