Published: 2:13 PM October 21, 2021

Marion Barton's latest postbox topper took a few months to crochet. - Credit: Marion Barton

Residents of Hollybush Lane were delighted to find their local postbox had been adorned with a hand-knitted ‘tea cosy’, complete with pumpkins, ghosts and witches just in time for Halloween.

But 24 hours after Marion Barton, 59, cloaked the postbox with its new hat on Saturday, October 16, the topper had mysteriously disappeared.

“I was gutted. I came to the conclusion that someone just liked the decorations on it,” Marion said.

“I’m on a postbox topper Facebook group and quite a few people have said that their Halloween ones have disappeared as well.”

Marion, who lives on Hunters Way, has been crocheting since she was 15. While stuck inside during lockdown, she got into making the toppers, starting with an Easter one.

Her first postbox topper was made during Easter to delight the children living on her road. - Credit: Marion Barton

Her most recent edition took a few months to make, due to Marion’s arthritis.

Football's Coming Home! Marion whipped up a Euro-themed topper to support the England team. - Credit: Marion Barton

But Marion won’t give up. Welwyn’s resident crocheter is working on a replacement topper and hopes to get it done before Halloween.