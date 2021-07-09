Welwyn Garden City post box topper depicts England's hoped-for Euro 2020 win
A football themed post box topper has appeared in Welwyn Garden City ahead of England's clash with Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday.
The topper is located on Hunters Way and shows two football players on top of an England flag, which reads 'it's coming home'.
Marion Barton, who crocheted the topper, said: "I have been crocheting since I was 15 and started it up again on a more regular basis during lockdown to help with my arthritis. I saw the post box toppers on a crochet group and I made one at Easter and I got lots of compliments so it made me want to do it again.
"My family are really into football and have been going football mad for the Euros so I decided to make one for that too!
"The appearance of the players aren't based on anyone but I asked my daughter for the number of her favourite player and as she is a Liverpool fan she chose number 8 for Henderson, as for number 6 as I got married in the 6th month (June) back in 1981.
"I predict England will win 3-1!"
Elsewhere in Welwyn Garden City, Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council has started flying England's flag above its offices and has even changed its logo temporarily in the lead up to England's first final since 1966.
If you have any photos you would like to be featured of you celebrating England's Euro final, send them to news@whtimes.co.uk.