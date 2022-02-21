Video

Potters Bar High Street has been closed again due to the ongoing Storm Franklin. - Credit: Black Cat Video

Police have closed Potters Bar High Street again after scaffolding fell into the road due to high winds caused by the ongoing Storm Franklin.

Officers had the same issue on Friday (February 19) after Storm Eunice hit Hertfordshire – causing the high street scaffolding to blow dangerously in the wind.

Firefighters were called back to the scene early this morning, at around 7am, after some of the structure reportedly fell into the road.

“Emergency access will be maintained at all times,” according to Hertfordshire County Council who’s road closure system says delays could be in place until tomorrow.

On Wednesday, shocking video footage from the ground showed the structure leaning all the way forward, shedding its white covering in the high winds.

The first A1000 road closure was announced at around 3.30pm on Friday (February 18) and residents were urged to stay safe and stay away from the area.

Black Cat Video caught the moment on camera. They said: “Potters Bar High Street closed as Storm Eunice threatens to bring scaffolding down. Stay safe everyone.”

Shortly after, Hertfordshire Highways tweeted: “ROAD CLOSED: Potters Bar A1000 High St CLOSED by police due to storm damage. Between Oakmere Ln and The Walk.”