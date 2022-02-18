News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Weather

Video

Police close Potters Bar High Street as scaffolding blows in Storm Eunice

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 5:59 PM February 18, 2022
Scaffolding blowing in the Storm Eunice winds on Potters Bar High Street.

Scaffolding blowing in the Storm Eunice winds on Potters Bar High Street. - Credit: Black Cat Video

Police were forced to close Potters Bar High Street this afternoon after scaffolding blew dangerously in the wind due to Storm Eunice.  

Shocking video footage from the ground shows the structure leaning all the way forward, shedding its white covering in the high winds.  

The A1000 road closure was announced at around 3.30pm on Friday (February 18) and residents were urged to stay safe and stay away from the area.  

Black Cat Video caught the moment on camera. They said: “Potters Bar High Street closed as Storm Eunice threatens to bring scaffolding down. Stay safe everyone.” 

Shortly after, Hertfordshire Highways tweeted: “ROAD CLOSED: Potters Bar A1000 High St CLOSED by police due to storm damage. Between Oakmere Ln and The Walk.”  

For the most up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Hertfordshire traffic map.   

Do you have a live or breaking news story from across Hertfordshire? Email: hertslivenews@archant.co.uk  

Storm Eunice
Herts Live News
Hertfordshire Weather
Potters Bar News

Don't Miss

Hunters Bridge car park in Welwyn Garden City.

Herts Live News

Scammers target Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield car parks

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon
Google Earth image of Great North Road in Hatfield, Hertfordshire, heading towards Potters Bar

Herts Live News

Cyclist attacked by four men on mopeds

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon
The Shredded Wheat silos in Welwyn Garden City.

Shredded Wheat factory inspection finds structural collapse risk

Dan Mountney

person
Herts police

Pair charged following Brookmans Park and Welham Green burglaries

Dan Mountney

person