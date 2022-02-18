Video

Scaffolding blowing in the Storm Eunice winds on Potters Bar High Street. - Credit: Black Cat Video

Police were forced to close Potters Bar High Street this afternoon after scaffolding blew dangerously in the wind due to Storm Eunice.

Shocking video footage from the ground shows the structure leaning all the way forward, shedding its white covering in the high winds.

The A1000 road closure was announced at around 3.30pm on Friday (February 18) and residents were urged to stay safe and stay away from the area.

Black Cat Video caught the moment on camera. They said: “Potters Bar High Street closed as Storm Eunice threatens to bring scaffolding down. Stay safe everyone.”

Potters Bar High Street closed as Storm Eunice threatens to bring scaffolding down. Stay safe everyone #stormeunice #pottersbar pic.twitter.com/hdVQ9oz6K5 — Black Cat Video (@BlackCatVideo) February 18, 2022

Shortly after, Hertfordshire Highways tweeted: “ROAD CLOSED: Potters Bar A1000 High St CLOSED by police due to storm damage. Between Oakmere Ln and The Walk.”

