Concerns raised over structural integrity of Shredded Wheat factory building

The Welwyn Garden City Heritage Trust believe the weather is causing extensive damage to the old Shredded Wheat factory. - Credit: Alan Davies

Concerns have been raised over the structural integrity of the old Shredded Wheat factory, with the weather taking its toll on the 100-year-old building.

The issue has been raised by the Welwyn Garden City Heritage Trust, with the silos a particular concern.

The trust believes the silos are being left to fall into disrepair so they can be knocked down, with them serving little to no purpose for any developer.

In June, housebuilder Hill Partnerships signed a multi-million-pound deal to deliver buildings on the controversial site.

“Concern has been mounting for some time about the structural integrity of the Shredded Wheat factory, the silos in particular,” read a statement.

“The planning applications stutter from big to bigger and back again but nothing has been decided and meanwhile the rain and cold savage 100-year-old building.

“In a bid to establish how damaged the factory really is, the trust asked the council to have an independent survey.

“The owners, The Wheat Quarter, are liable for ongoing maintenance to ensure the safety of the structure.

“To a developer the silos are nothing more than an ongoing cost with no possible use now or in the future and knocking them down would release more land to build on.

“Some developers deliberately ignore the need to repair and the structure becomes dangerous so they can apply to demolish it.

“There is no suggestion that there has been neglect, but the trust wants independent assurances to counter suspicions circulating in the town and photographs circulating online.”

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council have acted on these concerns, telling this newspaper in a statement: “In response to the concerns raised by the WGC Heritage Trust, we referred the matter to Herts Building Control for investigation and they are looking into it.

“We have also alerted Historic England to the concerns which have been raised and will keep the Heritage Trust updated on progress.”

The WGC Heritage Trust added it is pleased with the quick response from the council.