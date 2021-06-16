Deal signed with construction firm for old Shredded Wheat factory

Published: 1:07 PM June 16, 2021 Updated: 1:50 PM June 16, 2021

A multi-million pound deal which will deliver buildings on the controversial former Shredded Wheat Factory site in Welwyn Garden City has been sealed.

Wheat Quarter Ltd has agreed plans with housebuilder Hill Partnerships to refurbish Wheat Quarter’s Listed production hall, listed silos and art centre - though they still don't know how many homes they will be constructing.

Hill will also deliver the new Louis de Soissons and bridge community buildings.

The ongoing planning application is yet to be determined, if approved it would significantly increase the size of the project.

Former Shredded Wheat factory - Credit: Archant

Wheat Quarter project director John West said: “We are delighted to have signed the construction agreement with Hill, who bring their quality, proven track record and delivery strength on board.

“Having created the platform for Metropolitan to be on site today delivering affordable housing on the south site, we hope to receive planning approval for our improved scheme on the north site in the coming months and start work later this year for the final phase of this landmark site.

“We have all endured a tough three years through Brexit and Covid. However after a lot of hard work, we are excited to be back to deliver this exceptional scheme with Hill as our delivery partners, who will use their skills and expertise in town centre regeneration to make the former Shredded Wheat Factory buildings shine once again."

The planning application on the north site would see more than 1,200 flats built in blocks of up to 10 storeys high - which has led to a great deal of objections from residents.

The current approved plan has 811 flats in blocks of up to nine storeys high.

Andy Hill, chief executive at Hill said: “We are looking forward to working with Wheat Quarter Ltd to carefully restore and refurbish the iconic listed production hall, silos and art centre.

"We will utilise our exceptional skills in regeneration to ensure these landmark historic buildings and the new Louis de Soissons and bridge community buildings, deliver excellent amenities for the benefit of the community, helping to revitalise and breathe new life into the centre of Welwyn Garden City.”