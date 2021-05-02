Published: 1:45 PM May 2, 2021

A 'miracle' cat who survived after being hit by a bus is now recovering at RSPCA Southridge near Potters Bar.

The unfortunate feline used up most of her nine lives when she was struck by a bus in Luton on March 14, resulting in extensive head injuries.

Trudie the cat on April 25 wrapped in her pink blanket with her beige heat pad underneath. - Credit: RSPCA Southridge

The badly injured tortoiseshell fled the scene at the time and wasn't sighted again for 16 days.

After being rescued by RSPCA Southridge, she was very frail and exhausted and in need of urgent medical treatment.

Named Trudie by the RSPCA after St Gertrude, the patron saint of cats, the "sweet little lady" has gained weight and has "a healthy appetite".

Volunteer Katie and RSPCA animal care assistant Amy seeing Trudie for the first time since they rescued her. - Credit: RSPCA Southridge

When this paper first reported on poor Trudie's plight, she was still at Wood Street Veterinary Hospital in Barnet with her lower jaw wired.

Remnants of her left eye had to be removed, such was the extent of her shocking head injuries, and she was on a feeding tube.

She spent 18 nights at the vets but is now comfortable at Southridge after arriving at the animal centre in Packhorse Lane on April 17.

Trudie is recovering at RSPCA Southridge. This picture of her was taken on April 23. - Credit: RSPCA Southridge

Southridge volunteer Katie Duncan set up a JustGiving page to raise funds to pay for Trudie's vets bills and is amazed at the plucky cat's progress.

Katie said: “Seeing Trudie for the first time since her treatment, when she first came to Southridge, was quite overwhelming.

"This little lady had suffered a huge trauma, with serious injuries, and then had been alone on the streets for over two weeks without treatment and would barely have been able to eat, so to see her looking so much better was quite surreal.

"The team at the vets took such good care of her, she was healing well and had gained weight, and in fact, they commented on how healthy her appetite was and that she’s still enjoying her meals.

Trudie the cat at RSPCA Southridge on April 21. - Credit: RSPCA Southridge

"She goes to the mat where her food bowls are and has a little stretch and then gives a demanding but very cute, expectant look."

Trudie has her own room set up at RSPCA Southridge, where the reception team can monitor her closely and she also has visits from the cattery volunteers.

Her left eye is healing well and her fur is starting to grow back where she had her surgery.

Trudie the cat loves a bit of attention. This is her at RSPCA Southridge on April 18. - Credit: RSPCA Southridge

She is managing to eat soft food well and is getting stronger by the day.

When she was first rescued she was severely underweight at 1.75kg – a three to four-month-old kitten would normally weigh this – but is now 2.76kg, so she has put on 1kg in the month since her rescue.

The Friends of RSPCA Southridge set up a JustGiving page to raise funds for Trudie the cat, who needed extensive medical treatment after being hit by a bus. - Credit: RSPCA Southridge

The wire in her jaw is yet to be removed, and she is next due an assessment at the end of May to see whether further surgery will be necessary.

Katie added: "Spending time with Trudie, being able to get to know her, is incredible. Here is this little cat that has suffered immensely but all she wants is some company and affection.

"She’s a sweet little lady and she just goes about her business day to day, completely unfazed by everything that has happened to her, enjoying cuddles whenever she has a visitor.

"She’s also starting to play, slowly and gently, but she enjoys the sound of the little bells in her toys and likes to watch her mouse moving around.

Trudie the cat watching her mouse at RSPCA Southridge on April 23. - Credit: RSPCA Southridge

"It really is incredible to see her doing so well and we’ve told her what an amazing little miracle she is and that so many people love her and hope she continues to recover well."

Katie is continuing to post regular updates on the JustGiving page set up for Trudie, as she has a lot of people who care about her after hearing her remarkable story.

Trudie the cat watching her mouse at RSPCA Southridge on April 23. - Credit: RSPCA Southridge

You can donate, and follow Trudie's progress, at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/katie-duncan6

Since first appearing in the Welwyn Hatfield Times, Trudie has also featured in the national press.

A spokeswoman for RSPCA Southridge said: "We had an overwhelming response to the feature you [the Welwyn Hatfield Times] did on Trudie the cat with so many kind well wishes and contributions to the cost of her treatment.

"Over £3,500 has been raised, and on behalf of Trudie we would like to thank everybody for their continued support."

Miracle cat Trudie at RSPCA Southridge on April 30 as she continues her recovery after being hit by a bus in March. - Credit: RSPCA Southridge

She added: "Everyone that has met her has fallen in love with her – she is just the sweetest little cat."

Trudie will remain at RSPCA Southridge until her treatment is finished and is fully recovered before going up for rehoming.

Miracle cat Trudie at RSPCA Southridge on April 30. - Credit: RSPCA Southridge



