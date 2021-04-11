Published: 2:11 PM April 11, 2021 Updated: 2:13 PM April 11, 2021

A fundraising appeal has been launched to help "a miracle cat" who was seriously injured after being hit by a bus.

Poor Trudie was recently rescued by RSPCA Southridge and is now receiving life-saving treatment at the vets.

She suffered extensive head injuries on Sunday, March 14, when witnesses saw her struck by a bus in Luton.

Once she had regained her senses, the cat's natural instincts kicked in and she ran away. The injured feline wasn’t sighted again until 16 days later – on Tuesday, March 30.

The cat with dark mottled tortoiseshell colouring was discovered just in time as she was now very frail and exhausted, and in need of urgent veterinary treatment.

Named Trudie, after St Gertrude, the patron saint of cats, she was taken to the vets and has had her lower jaw wired, remnants of her left eye removed, and is on a feeding tube.

The Friends of RSPCA Southridge are raising funds for Trudie the cat, who needs extensive medical treatment after being hit by a bus. - Credit: RSPCA Southridge

Friends of the Southridge animal centre near Potters Bar have set up a JustGiving page to help pay for her ongoing treatment. So far, more than £1,500 has been raised.

Of Trudie's incredible story, Southridge volunteer Katie Duncan writes on the page: "It was awful to think of her in pain somewhere and needing urgent veterinary treatment.

"We never would have expected her to survive for very long, so we tried our best to find her.

"It wasn’t until over two weeks later that there was a first possible sighting and she was successfully caught and rushed to the vets for life-saving treatment.

"She has been receiving 24-hour care at the vets for over a week so far, and although she is still not out of the woods, we are making every effort to help this amazing little cat to pull through."

The RSPCA is funding her veterinary treatment, and the JustGiving page via The Friends of RSPCA Southridge charity will contribute towards the cost.

Katie writes about 'The Little Miracle Cat': "She was found just in time as she hadn’t been able to eat due to her injuries and was very underweight.

"Now, as every day passes, the chances of her pulling through increase.

"The rest of her story is still unfolding.

"She’s currently at the vets receiving treatment and the staff at the vets have been absolutely amazing and given her the best possible care, and they say she is a very sweet little lady and despite everything she is doing well.

"But she will need more treatment before she is able to leave the vets and begin the next chapter in her remarkable journey, at the cattery at RSPCA Southridge."

Vets have confirmed that Trudie isn’t microchipped.

You can read the full story of The Little Miracle Cat, and donate to Trudie's medical treatment at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/katie-duncan6





About The Friends of RSPCA Southridge

The Friends of RSPCA Southridge Animal Centre is a fundraising group of volunteers, whose aim is to raise money desperately needed to ensure the centre can provide medical treatment for all the animals in its care.