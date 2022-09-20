Gallery

A man in military uniform watches the Queen's state funeral, which was shown on a big screen at Hatfield House - Credit: Will Durrant

Nearly 464 years after the start of Queen Elizabeth I's reign, mourners gathered at Hatfield House to bid farewell to the "New Elizabethan" era.

Estate staff organised a screening of Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on Monday, September 19, following the announcement of her death on September 8.

The screening took place on Palace Green in front of Hatfield Old Palace, Elizabeth I's childhood home and the site of her first Council of State after acceding to the throne on November 17, 1558.

A crowd watches Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral outside Hatfield Old Palace, in the Hatfield Estate - Credit: Will Durrant

Flowers in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II - Credit: Will Durrant

Among the mourners was Eric McLaughlin, who spent time as a clerk to the Queen in the early years of her reign.

"Everything they're saying about the Queen is true", Mr McLaughlin said.

"She was a person with a huge sense of humour and mischief.

"I remember setting out a table for a dinner with 160 guests at a dinner and I suddenly realised that I ought to check every one of the table place cards.

"I was walking backwards to read the writing, and she placed herself behind me so I would smash into her. She knew how to bring joy into her household."

Anthony Downs, Hatfield Estate director, also attended the screening.

Mr Downs said: "I think this is the perfect spot for the Hatfield community to come together."

He paid tribute to the estate staff who put on the event and added: "I have huge respect for Queen Elizabeth II.

"She has achieved an enormous amount throughout her 70-year reign."

Queen Elizabeth II's at Hatfield Old Palace, Elizabeth I's childhood home - Credit: Will Durrant

A man in military uniform watches Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral from a big screen on the Hatfield Estate - Credit: Will Durrant

Mourners watch Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on a big screen on the Hatfield Palace Lawn - Credit: Will Durrant

Father Darren Collins of St Etheldreda's Church - where the bell was tolled 96 times before 11am, when the funeral began - said he met the Queen "many years ago".

He said: "I remember the feeling that I was in the presence of someone very special."

Father Darren added: "I am pleased to be here with the rest of Hatfield to mark this historic moment against the backdrop of a house with links to Elizabeth I."

A crowd watches the Queen's state funeral, which was shown on a big screen at Hatfield House - Credit: Will Durrant

A boy writes a message of condolence for Queen Elizabeth II at Hatfield Old Palace - Credit: Will Durrant

Messages of condolence for Queen Elizabeth II following her death at the age of 96 - Credit: Will Durrant

Flowers in front of Hatfield Old Palace and a big screen in place for a screening of Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral - Credit: Will Durrant

Queen Elizabeth II reigned from February 6, 1952 until her death at Balmoral Castle on September 8.

Her funeral took place in Westminster Abbey before her burial at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, and was attended by the Marquess of Salisbury, of Hatfield House.

The England flag at half-mast at St Etheldreda's Church, Hatfield, during Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral - Credit: Will Durrant

Flowers in front of Hatfield Old Palace and a big screen in place for a screening of Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral - Credit: Will Durrant



