Queen Elizabeth II planting an oak tree in the grounds of Hatfield House, 2012 - Credit: Paul Edwards/PA

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will be shown on a big screen at Hatfield House.

Estate staff have confirmed mourners can view the funeral on the Hatfield Palace Green - outside the Old Palace - from 10am on Monday, September 19.

The event is one of several national mourning events taking place throughout the country, recognised by the government's Cabinet Office.

Queen Elizabeth II at a Hatfield House drinks reception - Credit: Kevin Lines

A Hatfield House spokesperson said: "On Monday, September 19 from 10am, Hatfield Park will be showing live coverage of the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

"A large screen will be placed in Palace Green outside the Old Palace for all to witness this very special moment in history.

"We will welcome all members of the community who wish to join us.

"In addition, the Old Palace remains open for those who wish to pay their respects, sign books of condolence and lay flowers.

"The Coach House Kitchen will be open from 10am until 3pm, offering a reduced service for light refreshments, tea, coffee and cake.

"If you are attending via car, we ask that you use George’s Car Park with the postcode AL9 5HX. The Station Lodge entrance to Hatfield Park will be closed on September 19. We ask all pedestrians to make their way to Palace Green via Old Hatfield and the Fore Street entrance."

The remainder of Hatfield Estate will be shut, the spokesperson said.

Full details are on the Hatfield House website: https://www.hatfield-house.co.uk/

The Marquess of Salisbury, who lives at Hatfield House, paid tribute to the Queen after her death on Thursday, September 8.

The Marquess of Salisbury and Queen Elizabeth II on the Hatfield Estate in 2012 - Credit: Kevin Lines

Lord Salisbury said: "My family and all who work on these estates, like the peoples of this country and of the Commonwealth, today mourn one of the greatest British monarchs.

"She reigned over us for an unprecedented seventy years, dedicating herself to our service, as she had promised to do in her famous 1947 broadcast.

"She came to embody the nation, always above faction, always exceptionally well-informed, always showing careful good judgement.

"No one understood better how a constitutional monarchy should function.

"That this country was able to navigate a period of extraordinary and fundamental change during her reign was in no small part thanks to her.

"We were honoured to welcome her to Hatfield several times. On the last occasion she came to plant an oak at the centre of Jubilee wood in 2012.

"Some of the excited children from Hatfield schools who welcomed her have told me that they will never forget the day the Queen came.

"I was lucky enough to have known her a little and will for my part remember her wisdom, her perspicacity and her wit.

"Above all, she was an extraordinary example to us all in her selflessness and service.

"We mourn for now, but we will nevertheless look forward to a new reign."

Which in-person events are taking place for the Queen's funeral?

Queen Elizabeth II, pictured here on September 6, 2022 - Credit: Jane Barlow/PA

The Queen's funeral is set to take place at Westminster Abbey from 11am, with heads of state and Commonwealth leaders in attendance, as well as recipients of the Victoria Cross for military valour and the George Cross for civilian gallantry.

Events are taking place throughout the country to mark the funeral, with a list on the Gov.uk website: https://www.gov.uk/

In the neighbouring county of Bedfordshire, a funeral screening is set to take place at Bedford Corn Exchange, hosted by the borough council.

Dave Hodgson, Mayor of Bedford borough, said: "We recognise this is a time that many residents will not want to be alone when watching the funeral of Her Majesty the Queen.

"We would like to invite people to join together with others from across the Borough to watch these historic proceedings at Bedford Corn Exchange."

Mourners must pre-book online (https://www.bedfordcornexchange.co.uk/) or by phone on 01234 718044.

Across the country, Vue cinemas will screen the funeral at its branches - including at Watford - but the event has sold out.

It may be possible to view parts of the funeral in London.

Royal Parks has confirmed a screening will take place in Hyde Park, but has warned access will be restricted.

Details are online: https://www.royalparks.org.uk/

What are the Queen's state funeral timings?

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II carried beneath Horse Guards on a ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall - Credit: Stephane de Sakutin/PA

6.30am - The Queen's lying-in-state ends at Westminster Hall

8am - The doors to Westminster Abbey will open with guests invited to take their seats

10.44am - The Queen's coffin will leave Westminster Hall on a gun carriage, drawn by 142 Royal Navy service personnel. It will arrive at Westminster Abbey at around 10.52am

11am - The Queen's funeral is set to begin

11.55am - The Last Post will sound, followed by a two-minute silence, observed in Westminster Abbey and around the country

12pm - Reville, the national anthem and a lament, played by the Queen's piper, will bring the service to a close

12.15pm - A procession will take place from Westminster Abbey to the Wellington Arch (Hyde Park Corner). The coffin will pass Whitehall, Horse Guards, The Mall, Buckingham Palace and Constitution Hill en route

3.06pm - After having left the Wellington Arch in a state hearse, the Queen's coffin will arrive at Shaw Farm Gate, Windsor

4pm - After a procession, a committal service will begin at St George's Chapel, Windsor

7.30pm - A private burial service will take place for Queen Elizabeth II and her late husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

How can I watch the funeral on TV?

TV stations, including BBC One, will run special programmes for the Queen's funeral (File picture) - Credit: Steve Parsons/PA

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will be shown on a range of TV channels, including BBC One:

BBC One, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer - Special programme 8am-5pm (BSL broadcast on BBC Two)

- Special programme 8am-5pm (BSL broadcast on BBC Two) ITV and ITV Hub - All channels will feature morning-to-night coverage of the Queen's state funeral, or accompanying news bulletins

- All channels will feature morning-to-night coverage of the Queen's state funeral, or accompanying news bulletins Sky News - Special programmes 5am-11pm

- Special programmes 5am-11pm Sky Sports - Special programmes across all channels 10.30am until 1.30pm. Sky Sports Main Event will continue its broadcast until 5pm.

Radio stations have also committed to running special broadcasts on the Queen's funeral, including: