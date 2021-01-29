Murder investigation: Family pay tribute to the 'most kind' woman who died in her home

Published: 11:22 AM January 29, 2021 Updated: 11:37 AM January 29, 2021

The family of a woman who passed away in Welwyn Garden City earlier this week have paid tribute to her.

Twenty-five-year-old Christie Frewin, died at her home in Lady Grove on Wednesday morning, January 27.

An investigation has been launched by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit following her death.

Her family has released the following statement:

“I’m not really sure where to begin. Christie had so many amazing qualities. She was the sweetest, most kind, loving sister, daughter and mother to her children that we could have ever asked for.

“We always had each other through everything. She loved so hard and no matter what Christie was facing she always put on the bravest face for her three most beautiful children.

“I feel robbed and gutted. She was so strong and I hope she is only ever remembered for the brave and gentle soul she was. She is truly loved and missed.

“I love you forever and always baby girl. Until we meet again princess.”

The family have requested that their privacy be respected at this very difficult time.

Alex Staines, aged 30, from Upperfield Road, Welwyn Garden City, has been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.

He has been remanded into custody to appear before Hatfield Remand Court today.