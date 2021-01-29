Man charged with murder following the death of a woman

Published: 10:54 AM January 29, 2021 Updated: 10:56 AM January 29, 2021

A man from Welwyn Garden City has been charged with murder following the death of a woman. - Credit: Harry Rutter/Archant

A woman in Welwyn Garden City has died and a man has been charged with her murder.

Alex Staines, 30, from Upperfield, Welwyn Garden City, was also charged with possession of a bladed article and has been remanded into custody to appear before Hatfield Remand Court today.

Police were called at around 9.20am on Wednesday, January 27, to report concerns for the welfare of a woman at an address in Lady Grove.

Officers attended and the woman, aged 25, was found with injuries which had sadly proved fatal.

A murder investigation was launched by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit and a man was arrested a short time later.

Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins, from the BCH MCU, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends at what is an unimaginably difficult time for them. They are being supported by specialist officers and we would ask that their privacy is respected.

“Our enquiries into the incident are continuing, but it is being treated as an isolated incident between parties known to each other. If you have any concerns, or any information which may assist the investigation, please get in touch.”

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting Op Tuva.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.