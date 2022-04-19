Country pub celebrates major refurbishment

Another local pub has reopened its doors following a major refurbishment.

Work at The Chequers, in Woolmer Green, includes an entirely refreshed bar and dining area, redecorated throughout to create a modern and chic look and feel.

The cosy interior boasts an intimate lounge area, large dining area and an extensive garden makeover inclusive of heated spaces and high table fire pits, perfect for those late-summer evenings.

Upstairs has been reconfigured to make room for four en-suite bedrooms, as well as a private dining room holding up to 20 people.

The Chequers in Woolmer Green. - Credit: Wells & Co

The updated food menu features seasonal and fresh dishes, including much-loved pub classics like fish and chips or the ever popular 21-day aged beef burger, where the team will also be donating 25p of every burger sold to local primary school St Michael’s. The menu also includes cajun sweet potato, okra, and black-eyed pea gumbo, wild porcini mushroom, truffle and ricotta filled mezzaluna pasta and new daily specials.

There is also a great new range of drinks behind the bar including a range of tasty Brewpoint beers brewed just down the road in Bedford, as well as a full wine and spirits list for guests to enjoy.

General manager for the Wells & Co pub, Greg Knox said: “The Chequers has, quite simply put, been a transformational refurbishment. The pub is ready, our food is prepped, drinks will be flowing, and our team are on hand to welcome the people of Woolmer Green and beyond, back to their much-loved pub. I can’t wait to personally welcome everyone back.”

The pub itself dates back to Tudor times and was famously visited by highwayman Dick Turpin. It once boasted a range of animals in its beer garden including goats, meerkats and marmoset monkeys.

The reopening comes in the wake of the refurbishment of The White Hart in Hatfield.

Wells & Co retail director Shirley Couchman added: “It’s an exciting time for us at Wells. We refurbished and opened four houses pre-Christmas and the reopening of The Chequers will take us to 26 managed houses in the UK with a further three refurbishments and additions following us before the summer trading period.”