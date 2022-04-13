Community pub reopening its doors after £300K refit

The new look main bar at The White Hart, Hatfield. - Credit: Admiral Taverns

The beer will be flowing, the kitchen will be buzzing and the customers are all that is needed when a much-loved community pub reopens its doors tomorrow following a transformational £300K refurbishment.

The White Hart, formerly known as The Town Inn, in Queensway, Hatfield, will be welcoming back its regulars from tomorrow (April 14).

The joint investment has been funded by brand new licensees, Jemma Arnold and Colin Forde, and community pub company Admiral Taverns.

The refurbishment has ensured the White Hart will be ready for the summer season ahead and has included a full refresh to the exterior of the pub, including a secluded garden area.

Inside there will be a new look and feel in two bars. The main bar area is The Sports Bar, while the function room acts as The Lounge Bar, which can be booked for private events.

Licensee Jemma said: “We are thrilled to finally be opening the White Hart to the community and I can’t wait to see the reaction from all the customers – they won’t be disappointed!

"The refurbishment has completely transformed the pub and it looks better than we ever imagined. Launch night is set to be a fantastic occasion and we hope to see lots of locals enjoy the pub!”

There will be a double launch celebration for the Easter weekend, with a selection of DJs on both Thursday and Friday.

Jemma and Colin are both new to the hospitality industry, but are well known in the local area. Colin is a successful businessman, having run several other companies, while Jemma has a background in health and social care and will be looking to apply her experience in hosting social and charity events at the pub.

There is a lively entertainment schedule planned for the coming months, including regular live bands, a resident DJ, quiz nights and BBQs in the summer months. The pub also holds a late-night licence closing at 2am on Friday and

Saturday nights.

Jemma and Colin will be introducing a bar menu, which includes snacks such as pizzas, halloumi fries, vegan bites and loaded chips.

Business development manager at Admiral Taverns, Mick Sheridan, added: “We have found the perfect match in Jemma and Colin for the White Hart and I’m confident of the pub's success. They both bring a wealth of experience, having run their own businesses which will ensure the pub returns to its former glory. I wish them both every success and look forward to visiting soon.”