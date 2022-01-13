News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Next to close Welwyn Garden City store this week

Dan Mountney

Published: 1:21 PM January 13, 2022
File photo dated 15/2/2021 of a Next store in London. Next is set to unveil a jump in sales for the

Next in Welwyn Garden City is closing down on Saturday. - Credit: PA

Next is closing down its store in Welwyn Garden City later this week, the clothing retailer has confirmed.

The shop in The Howard Centre will close this Saturday, but further information has not been made available.

In a statement to the Welwyn Hatfield Times, a spokeswoman for Next said: “We can confirm that the Howard Centre store will be closing permanently on Saturday, January 15.

“Unfortunately, we can't disclose any more information at this time.”

The closure adds to growing concerns among Welwyn Garden City shoppers, after Marks & Spencer confirmed their store, also in The Howard Centre, will be closing in April.

“Shopping habits are changing, so we’re rotating our store estate to make sure we have the right stores to offer our customers a brilliant shopping experience,” said M&S regional manager Jon Statham.

“As part of this transformation, we have today announced to colleagues that we will be closing the M&S Welwyn Garden City store in April 2022.”

