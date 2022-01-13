News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Business

Marks & Spencer confirm Welwyn Garden City store closure

person

Dan Mountney

Published: 10:20 AM January 13, 2022
General view of a Marks and Spencer store in Swindon, Wiltshire. PRESS ASSCOCIATION Photo. Picture d

Welwyn Garden City M&S will close in April. - Credit: PA

Welwyn Garden City’s Marks & Spencer store will be closing down later this year, the retailer has confirmed.

The store in The Howard Centre will be shutting its doors for good in April, with M&S regional manager Jon Statham saying: “Shopping habits are changing, so we’re rotating our store estate to make sure we have the right stores to offer our customers a brilliant shopping experience.

“As part of this transformation, we have today announced to colleagues that we will be closing the M&S Welwyn Garden City store in April 2022.”

He also confirmed that the closure is unlikely to lead to any redundancies, with staff being relocated to nearby stores.

“Our priority now is to talk to our colleagues about what this announcement means for them,” said Jon.

“We have reassured colleagues that they will all be redeployed into a role in a nearby M&S store and we do not anticipate any redundancies.

“We appreciate that this will be disappointing news for some and we would like to thank all our customers who have shopped with us in the store.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man accused of killing his mother in her home
  2. 2 Tributes paid to 'truly unique' woman who died after Welwyn Garden City assault
  3. 3 Marks & Spencer confirm Welwyn Garden City store closure
  1. 4 Stroke patients put at risk at Lister Hospital, NHS auditor says
  2. 5 Welwyn Garden City Post Office to reopen
  3. 6 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
  4. 7 Boris Johnson admits he attended 'BYOB' Downing Street gathering
  5. 8 New golf academy complex at Brookmans Park to be one of the best in UK
  6. 9 County council ordered to pay £900 over SEND failure
  7. 10 'Right decision' to call Margate game off but Potters Bar Town boss surprised it wasn't done earlier

“We will be working hard to keep serving them in our many stores in the wider local area which offer a wide range of food, clothing and home products, including St Albans, London Colney and our upcoming new store in Stevenage which will open later this spring.”

Welwyn Garden City News
Welwyn News
Hatfield News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Welwyn Garden City Henry Moore Foundation

Henry Moore sculpture leaves Welwyn Garden City

Dan Mountney

person
Great Northern trains are delayed due to an electricity supply failure between London and Stevenage.

Herts Live News

Person hit by train between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage

Dan Mountney

person
View of planet Mercury from space. Image elements furnished by NASA.

University of Hertfordshire

When to see four planets in the night sky at once

Brianna Smart

Logo Icon
Coronation Fountain in Welwyn Garden City, hertfordshire

Herts Live News

Man wanted in connection to assault, fraud and coercion

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon