Published: 10:52 AM July 20, 2021

Brookmans Park Primary students Raphael Stephenson, Henry Neate, Hannah Johnson and Sienna Wright with the signed shirt the school received from Bukayo Saka. - Credit: Andrea Pollington

Children at a school in Brookmans Park have received a card and signed match-worn shirt from Bukayo Saka after delivering letters of support to the England star following his penalty shoot-out miss in the final of Euro 2020.

The 19-year-old saw his deciding spot kick saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma as the Three Lions lost 3-2 on penalties to Italy at Wembley on Sunday, July 11, with Saka, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford all suffering racial abuse on social media following the defeat.

England's Bukayo Saka stands dejected after missing from the penalty spot during the shoot out following the UEFA Euro 2020 Final at Wembley Stadium. - Credit: PA

Children at Brookmans Park Primary drew pictures and penned letters to Saka to show their support and condemn the abuse he suffered, with pupils Raphael Stephenson and Henry Neate delivering them to the star’s home in the village.

On Monday, Saka’s father, Lionel, visited the school with a card and a signed shirt his son wore during England’s 1-0 Euros group stage win over Croatia to thank the children for their support.

Speaking to the Welwyn Hatfield Times, assistant head teacher Andrea Pollington said the shirt would be put on display in the school and revealed the kind words of the England star.

“We had a lovely surprise yesterday when Bukayo's dad came to the school and delivered a thank you card and signed shirt to the children from the Croatia match,” she said.

Raphael Stephenson and Henry Neate delivering letters and pictures to Bukayo Saka's home last week. - Credit: Andrea Pollington

“He wrote on the shirt 'Thanks to everyone at Brookmans Park School for all the lovely messages. Saka.

“The card reads, 'Thank you so much for all the messages, artwork and pictures. They are very lovely and very encouraging. I have signed a shirt for the school as a sign of my appreciation. I hope it inspires the pupils as they walk through the school hall daily to go on and fulfil their dreams.'

“We will definitely be putting it on display. He has already inspired so many of our children and hopefully will continue to in the future.”

One of the letters written for Bukayo Saka by children at Brookmans Park Primary. - Credit: Andrea Pollington

The children were delighted too, with Maximos Michael saying: “It feels incredible to know that such a famous and loved sports star was inspired by our words.”

Fellow pupil, Jersey Winston, added: “I feel inspired and proud as our school has come together to make a lovely gift for someone who isn't feeling their best.”