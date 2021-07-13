Published: 12:43 PM July 13, 2021

England's Bukayo Saka stands dejected after missing during the penalty shoot out following the UEFA Euro 2020 Final at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday July 11, 2021. - Credit: PA

Children at a school in Brookmans Park are set to deliver letters of support to Bukayo Saka after the England star was subjected to racist abuse following his penalty miss in the final of Euro 2020.

The 19-year-old missed the deciding spot kick as the Three Lions lost 3-2 on penalties to Italy at Wembley on Sunday, with Saka, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford all suffering racial abuse on social media following the defeat.

England's Bukayo Saka has his shot saved in the penalty shoot-out during the UEFA Euro 2020 Final at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday July 11, 2021. - Credit: PA

Children at Brookmans Park Primary have decided to write letters to Saka to show their support and condemn the online hate he has received, with the school set to deliver them to the Arsenal star's house in the village.

Speaking to the Welwyn Hatfield Times, assistant head teacher Andrea Pollington said: "The children decided they wanted to write letters of support to him to let him know how amazing he is and that they don’t like what’s going on with the racial abuse he has suffered.

"They are absolutely loving writing them and they are feeling really good about it. The young children are doing pictures and the older children are writing letters which we are hoping to deliver to Bukayo, so the whole school is busy supporting him and trying to lift him."

One of the letters written for Bukayo Saka by children at Brookmans Park Primary. - Credit: Andrea Pollington

Despite his miss on Sunday night and England's defeat in the final, Andrea said Saka and the Three Lions have the children of Brookmans Park dreaming of playing for their country and that Gareth Southgate's side have done the nation proud.

"The teachers have talked to the children about resilience and how we can learn that from the team," she said.

"Some of the children have written that they want to play on the team with Bukayo one day, and this England team is so young that could well happen.

"They are all role models for the children and they’ve done everyone proud."

The school are hoping to deliver the letters to Saka's house later this week. - Credit: Andrea Pollington

The important topic of tackling racism has also been discussed with the children, as Year 6 teacher Sarah Kropman explained.

“We decided that it was so important to celebrate the achievements of this amazing young man and to discuss how racism was never acceptable, as well as discussing resilience with the children and celebrated his achievements with him.

“Lots of the children are Arsenal fans so already follow Saka and admire him.”