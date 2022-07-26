IN PICTURES: More than 17,000 festival-goers at Standon Calling 2022
More than 17,000 music fans, families and dogs joined the party at Standon Calling for its first ever four-day event.
Featuring a line-up with more than 50 per cent female and non-binary artists, Standon Calling 2022 organisers aimed to host a party for fans of "all genres" of music and comedy across more than 10 stages and bars in the Hertfordshire countryside.
Alex Trenchard, festival founder, said this year's event featured the "best line-up yet" - with Madness, Anne-Marie, Loyle Carner and Primal Scream at the top of the bill.
Alex said: "Here's to our first ever four-day festival weekend here at Standon!
"We're completely blown away from witnessing this festival's best line-up yet coming to life across all these beautiful stages, and just want to thank everyone who makes this festival possible - especially those who worked hard through the 40C heat last week to set the scene for so many magical moments and good times together.
"We've been blessed with wonderful weather over the weekend itself and have been so proud to host so many of the best artists in the world at Standon Calling.
"Everyone who came to witness the show pulled out all the stops for the Toys costume parade and created such a fun and inclusive atmosphere for all the family to enjoy.
"I really think this is the friendliest festival in the UK!
"Welcoming all 17,000 of you to my family home each year is a testament to you our wonderful Standon family."
As well as the four main stage headliners, the Standon Calling 2022 line-up also featured The Sugababes, Sam Ryder, Declan McKenna, Annie Mac and Kojey Radical.
Fans shared their love for the festival.
"We've been really looking forward to Annie Mac over at Electric Willows," said one fan who was at the festival as part of a hen party.
"Seeing the original Sugababes line-up is also a bucket list-level experience."
Another festival-goer said: "It's such a nice festival. The people are calm.
"There are loads of dogs and it's overall good vibes."
Standon Calling is set to return in 2023 for another four-day festival between Thursday, July 20 and Sunday, July 23 next year.
Organisers released Early Bird tickets this week (on July 26, 2022): https://standon-calling.com/