Gallery

Eurovision 2022 runner-up Sam Ryder on the main stage on the Standon Calling main stage - Credit: Giulia Spadafora/Chuffed

Thousands of festival-goers are at this year's instalment of Standon Calling near Bishop's Stortford.

Anne-Marie, Madness, Eurovision 2022 runner-up Sam Ryder and the Sugababes have performed on the main stage at the Hertfordshire festival on Thursday and Friday (July 21-22).

Sleaford Mods, Craig Charles and Uncle Funk have headlined this year's Laundry Meadows stage.

Suggs backstage before Madness' 2022 Standon Calling set - Credit: Kevin Richards

Madness' Lee Thompson at Standon Calling 2022 - Credit: Kevin Richards

Madness headlines Thursday at Standon Calling 2022 - Credit: Kevin Richards

Madness backstage at Standon Calling 2022 - Credit: Kevin Richards

Fans have spoken about their Standon Calling experience so far, sharing their love for big-name headliners and fresh new acts.

"We've been really looking forward to Annie Mac over at Electric Willows," said one fan, who came to Standon as part of a hen party.

"Seeing the original Sugababes line-up is also a bucket list-level experience."

A hen party at Standon Calling 2022 - Credit: Will Durrant

Excitement ahead of the Sugababes at Standon Calling 2022 - Credit: Will Durrant

The Sugababes' crowd at Standon Calling 2022 - Credit: Will Durrant

Another festival-goer said: "It's such a nice festival. The people are calm.

"There are loads of dogs and it's overall good vibes."

Saturday's Standon Calling line-up features Loyle Carner, Hertfordshire's Declan McKenna, Razorlight, Kojey Radical and Basement Jaxx.

Sunday is set to include Primal Scream, Craig David, Ezra Furman and Grandmaster Flash.

A party pooch at Standon Calling 2022 - Credit: Giulia Spadafora/Chuffed

Festival-goers at Standon Calling 2022 - Credit: Will Durrant

Eurovision 2022 runner-up Sam Ryder on Friday at Standon Calling 2022 - Credit: Alastair Brookes/Chuffed

Sam Ryder on the main stage at Standon Calling 2022 - Credit: Giulia Spadafora/Chuffed

Sam Ryder on the main stage at Standon Calling 2022 - Credit: Giulia Spadafora/Chuffed

Standon Calling regulars The Cuban Brothers on the main stage - Credit: Giulia Spadafora/Chuffed

Billy Lunn, lead singers of The Subways, who are from Hertfordshire, on the Standon Calling 2022 main stage - Credit: Alastair Brookes/Chuffed

Billy Lunn, lead singers of The Subways, who are from Hertfordshire, on the Standon Calling 2022 main stage - Credit: Alastair Brookes/Chuffed

Crowds at Standon Calling 2022 - Credit: Will Durrant

A crowd from Standon at the 2022 instalment of the Hertfordshire festival - Credit: Will Durrant

Festival-goers at Standon Calling 2022 - Credit: Will Durrant