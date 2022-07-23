Gallery
IN PICTRUES: Sam Ryder, Anne-Marie and Madness at Standon Calling
- Credit: Giulia Spadafora/Chuffed
Thousands of festival-goers are at this year's instalment of Standon Calling near Bishop's Stortford.
Anne-Marie, Madness, Eurovision 2022 runner-up Sam Ryder and the Sugababes have performed on the main stage at the Hertfordshire festival on Thursday and Friday (July 21-22).
Sleaford Mods, Craig Charles and Uncle Funk have headlined this year's Laundry Meadows stage.
Fans have spoken about their Standon Calling experience so far, sharing their love for big-name headliners and fresh new acts.
"We've been really looking forward to Annie Mac over at Electric Willows," said one fan, who came to Standon as part of a hen party.
"Seeing the original Sugababes line-up is also a bucket list-level experience."
Another festival-goer said: "It's such a nice festival. The people are calm.
"There are loads of dogs and it's overall good vibes."
Saturday's Standon Calling line-up features Loyle Carner, Hertfordshire's Declan McKenna, Razorlight, Kojey Radical and Basement Jaxx.
Sunday is set to include Primal Scream, Craig David, Ezra Furman and Grandmaster Flash.