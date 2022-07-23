News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
IN PICTRUES: Sam Ryder, Anne-Marie and Madness at Standon Calling

Will Durrant

Published: 2:51 PM July 23, 2022
Eurovision 2022 runner-up Sam Ryder on the main stage on the Standon Calling main stage

Eurovision 2022 runner-up Sam Ryder on the main stage on the Standon Calling main stage - Credit: Giulia Spadafora/Chuffed

Thousands of festival-goers are at this year's instalment of Standon Calling near Bishop's Stortford.

Anne-Marie, Madness, Eurovision 2022 runner-up Sam Ryder and the Sugababes have performed on the main stage at the Hertfordshire festival on Thursday and Friday (July 21-22).

Sleaford Mods, Craig Charles and Uncle Funk have headlined this year's Laundry Meadows stage.

Suggs backstage before Madness' 2022 Standon Calling set

Suggs backstage before Madness' 2022 Standon Calling set - Credit: Kevin Richards

Madness' Lee Thompson at Standon Calling 2022

Madness' Lee Thompson at Standon Calling 2022 - Credit: Kevin Richards

Madness headlines Thursday at Standon Calling 2022

Madness headlines Thursday at Standon Calling 2022 - Credit: Kevin Richards

Madness backstage at Standon Calling 2022

Madness backstage at Standon Calling 2022 - Credit: Kevin Richards

Fans have spoken about their Standon Calling experience so far, sharing their love for big-name headliners and fresh new acts.

"We've been really looking forward to Annie Mac over at Electric Willows," said one fan, who came to Standon as part of a hen party.

"Seeing the original Sugababes line-up is also a bucket list-level experience."

A hen party at Standon Calling 2022

A hen party at Standon Calling 2022 - Credit: Will Durrant

Excitement ahead of the Sugababes at Standon Calling 2022

Excitement ahead of the Sugababes at Standon Calling 2022 - Credit: Will Durrant

The Sugababes' crowd at Standon Calling 2022

The Sugababes' crowd at Standon Calling 2022 - Credit: Will Durrant

Another festival-goer said: "It's such a nice festival. The people are calm.

"There are loads of dogs and it's overall good vibes."

Saturday's Standon Calling line-up features Loyle Carner, Hertfordshire's Declan McKenna, Razorlight, Kojey Radical and Basement Jaxx.

Sunday is set to include Primal Scream, Craig David, Ezra Furman and Grandmaster Flash.

A party pooch at Standon Calling 2022

A party pooch at Standon Calling 2022 - Credit: Giulia Spadafora/Chuffed

Festival-goers at Standon Calling 2022

Festival-goers at Standon Calling 2022 - Credit: Will Durrant

Eurovision 2022 runner-up Sam Ryder on Friday at Standon Calling 2022

Eurovision 2022 runner-up Sam Ryder on Friday at Standon Calling 2022 - Credit: Alastair Brookes/Chuffed

Sam Ryder on the main stage at Standon Calling 2022

Sam Ryder on the main stage at Standon Calling 2022 - Credit: Giulia Spadafora/Chuffed

Sam Ryder on the main stage at Standon Calling 2022

Sam Ryder on the main stage at Standon Calling 2022 - Credit: Giulia Spadafora/Chuffed

Standon Calling regulars The Cuban Brothers on the main stage

Standon Calling regulars The Cuban Brothers on the main stage - Credit: Giulia Spadafora/Chuffed

Billy Lunn, lead singers of The Subways, who are from Hertfordshire, on the Standon Calling 2022 main stage

Billy Lunn, lead singers of The Subways, who are from Hertfordshire, on the Standon Calling 2022 main stage - Credit: Alastair Brookes/Chuffed

Billy Lunn, lead singers of The Subways, who are from Hertfordshire, on the Standon Calling 2022 main stage

Billy Lunn, lead singers of The Subways, who are from Hertfordshire, on the Standon Calling 2022 main stage - Credit: Alastair Brookes/Chuffed

Crowds at Standon Calling 2022

Crowds at Standon Calling 2022 - Credit: Will Durrant

A crowd from Standon at the 2022 instalment of the Hertfordshire festival

A crowd from Standon at the 2022 instalment of the Hertfordshire festival - Credit: Will Durrant

Festival-goers at Standon Calling 2022

Festival-goers at Standon Calling 2022 - Credit: Will Durrant

An Anne-Marie fan at Standon Calling 2022

An Anne-Marie fan at Standon Calling 2022 - Credit: Will Durrant

