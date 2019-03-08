More than 6,000 attend free outdoor cinema screenings in Welwyn Garden City
The third Cinema On The Green in Welwyn Garden City town centre proved to be the most successful yet.
More than 6,000 people attended the outdoor screenings in Howardsgate this year.
The Greatest Showman, Bohemian Rhapsody and Matilda were among the movies shown over the three days.
The free community event was held from Thursday, August 22 to Saturday, August 24 and was fully funded by the businesses of Welwyn Garden City town centre and organised by the Business Improvement District (BID) team.
Welwyn Garden City BID manager Nicola Wolff said: "Over the years Cinema On The Green has become a firm favourite amongst the community and businesses of Welwyn Garden City town centre.
"We are extremely proud of the event this year and have engaged with people of all ages.
"The feedback so far has been amazing.
"Thank you to all that came to support the event and our local businesses."
Senior BID ambassador Lee Rowark added: "It was great to see so many local businesses utilising the increased footfall in town to their benefit by coming outside to promote their business with samples of food and drink from Bill's restaurant and free cartons of juice from A Plan Insurance."
Film sponsors included John Lewis and Partners, Willow Foundation, Greys Hairdressing, Kall Kwik, Vodafone, Anytime Fitness, and Crane and Staples.