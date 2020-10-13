War Horse returns to cinema screens for Remembrance Day

The 2011 War Horse West End cast by Brinkhoff & Mögenburg. National Theatre Live will broadcast War Horse again to UK cinemas in November. Picture: Brinkhoff & Mögenburg Brinkhoff & Mögenburg

The National Theatre Live broadcast of War Horse will return to cinemas this November for Remembrance Day.

The unforgettable Olivier and Tony Award-winning theatrical production will return for the screen for the first time since its original live broadcast in 2014 from the New London Theatre in London’s West End.

Based on St Albans author Michael Morpurgo’s beloved novel, War Horse is being shown at the Campus West Cinema in Welwyn Garden City to mark Remembrance Day, with screenings on Wednesday, November 11, Saturday, November 14, Sunday, November 15, Tuesday, November 17 and Thursday, November 19.

NT Live works with more than 2,500 cinemas in 60 countries, including 700 cinemas across the UK, including Wyllyotts Theatre in Potters Bar and Hertford Theatre.

War Horse will be released for a limited six-week period as part of a slate of 11 National Theatre Live titles on offer in cinemas this autumn, which also includes Frankenstein, Coriolanus, Present Laughter, Fleabag with Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Cyrano de Bergerac.

Lisa Burger, joint chief executive of the National Theatre, said: “We are so pleased to be able to support our cinema partners during what continues to be an extremely difficult time for the industry.

“They have worked tirelessly to ensure safety is a priority but without content to broadcast and support from audiences they face a very tough future.

“War Horse is such an NT classic, showcasing the creativity and magic of theatre and we hope that the opportunity to watch it or the 10 other classic NT Live titles we are broadcasting will encourage people to make a visit to their local cinema.

“Of the more than 700 UK cinemas showing NT Live, 400 of those are independent cinemas, which, along with local theatres, are often at the heart of communities.

“At a time when live performance is scarce and much missed due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19, we aim to continue to bring the best of British theatre to cinema audiences around the country.”

The winner of more than 25 international awards, including the Tony Award for Best Play on Broadway, War Horse has been seen by eight million people worldwide.

It is directed by Marianne Elliott and Tom Morris.

Nick Stafford’s adaptation of Michael Morpurgo’s remarkable story of courage, loyalty and friendship tells the story of a young boy called Albert and his horse Joey, set against the backdrop of the First World War.

This powerfully moving and imaginative drama is a show of phenomenal inventiveness, filled with stirring music and songs, featuring ground-breaking puppetry work by South Africa’s Handspring Puppet Company, which brings breathing, galloping horses to life on stage.

At the outbreak of World War One, Albert’s beloved horse, Joey, is sold to the Cavalry and shipped to France.

Though still not old enough to enlist, he embarks on a treacherous mission to find him and bring him home.

War Horse is designed by Rae Smith, with puppet direction, design and fabrication by Basil Jones and Adrian Kohler for Handspring Puppet Company.

To find your nearest cinema, and for further information on available titles, go to www.ntlive.com

To book tickets for the cinema at Campus West, visit www.campuswest.co.uk

For tickets for the Wyllyotts in Potters Bar, visit https://www.tickets.wyllyottstheatre.co.uk/

