Wyllyotts Theatre’s £300k boost from Culture Recovery Fund

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden MP on a virtual meeting with Barry Ellis, regional manager, and Ginny Williams, theatre manager of the Wyllyotts Theatre. Picture: supplied by Oliver Dowden's office. Parliamentary Office of Oliver Dowden

Potters Bar’s Wyllyotts Theatre has received a grant of over £300,000 from the government’s Culture Recovery Fund.

The entertainment complex in Wyllyotts Place, off Darkes Lane, has been awarded £306,457 from the fund administered by Arts Council England, to help face the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hertsmere MP Oliver Dowden, the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, regularly visits the venue for constituency surgeries.

He held a virtual meeting with the community theatre owned by Hertsmere Borough Council on Friday.

Mr Dowden said: “I was thrilled to meet with the Wyllyotts Theatre, who have just received over £300,000 as part of the government’s Culture Recovery Fund.

“They are at the heart of Potters Bar community and cultural life, hosting countless performances, dramatic societies and activities – particularly for young people and the over 60s.

“I have used its facilities many times myself, and this funding will secure them for future generations.”

The funding, delivered by Arts Council England, on behalf of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), is part of the government’s £1.57billion Culture Recovery Fund (CRF) to help facilities affected by the coronavirus restrictions.

The Wyllyotts Theatre’s website states: “Everyone has been affected by the pandemic and the arts industry is facing its greatest challenge yet.

“With the help from Arts Council England and the DCMS, this grant will help us secure a future for Wyllyotts Theatre.

“This grant is a lifeline to help us bring back a range of cultural events in a COVID-secure way.

“Thanks to the government’s #CultureRecoverFund we can continue to be #HereForCulture and we cannot wait to provide you with further information about our events as soon as possible.”