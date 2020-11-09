Advanced search

Wyllyotts Theatre’s £300k boost from Culture Recovery Fund

PUBLISHED: 14:52 09 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:52 09 November 2020

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden MP on a virtual meeting with Barry Ellis, regional manager, and Ginny Williams, theatre manager of the Wyllyotts Theatre. Picture: supplied by Oliver Dowden's office.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden MP on a virtual meeting with Barry Ellis, regional manager, and Ginny Williams, theatre manager of the Wyllyotts Theatre. Picture: supplied by Oliver Dowden's office.

Parliamentary Office of Oliver Dowden

Potters Bar’s Wyllyotts Theatre has received a grant of over £300,000 from the government’s Culture Recovery Fund.

The entertainment complex in Wyllyotts Place, off Darkes Lane, has been awarded £306,457 from the fund administered by Arts Council England, to help face the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hertsmere MP Oliver Dowden, the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, regularly visits the venue for constituency surgeries.

He held a virtual meeting with the community theatre owned by Hertsmere Borough Council on Friday.

Mr Dowden said: “I was thrilled to meet with the Wyllyotts Theatre, who have just received over £300,000 as part of the government’s Culture Recovery Fund.

“They are at the heart of Potters Bar community and cultural life, hosting countless performances, dramatic societies and activities – particularly for young people and the over 60s.

“I have used its facilities many times myself, and this funding will secure them for future generations.”

You may also want to watch:

The funding, delivered by Arts Council England, on behalf of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), is part of the government’s £1.57billion Culture Recovery Fund (CRF) to help facilities affected by the coronavirus restrictions.

The Wyllyotts Theatre’s website states: “Everyone has been affected by the pandemic and the arts industry is facing its greatest challenge yet.

“With the help from Arts Council England and the DCMS, this grant will help us secure a future for Wyllyotts Theatre.

“This grant is a lifeline to help us bring back a range of cultural events in a COVID-secure way.

“Thanks to the government’s #CultureRecoverFund we can continue to be #HereForCulture and we cannot wait to provide you with further information about our events as soon as possible.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Find more sites or withdraw Local Plan from examination inspector tells council

Planning inspector Melvyn Middleton.

More than 250 homes could be built on old BioPark site in Welwyn Garden City

Biopark, Broadwater Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stevenage dad cancer-free after 27 tumours removed urges others to act on health concerns

Duncan had robotic surgery to remove his bladder and reconstruct a new one using the small intestine. Picture: courtesy of Duncan McLean

Shops and schools most common places to contract COVID-19 in Hertfordshire

The majority of COVID-19 infections in Hertfordshire were contracted in schools and shops, the latest data shows. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Netflix series Bridgerton filmed on location in Hatfield

Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton and Regé-Jean Page as Simon Basset in Bridgerton. Picture: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX © 2020

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Find more sites or withdraw Local Plan from examination inspector tells council

Planning inspector Melvyn Middleton.

More than 250 homes could be built on old BioPark site in Welwyn Garden City

Biopark, Broadwater Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stevenage dad cancer-free after 27 tumours removed urges others to act on health concerns

Duncan had robotic surgery to remove his bladder and reconstruct a new one using the small intestine. Picture: courtesy of Duncan McLean

Shops and schools most common places to contract COVID-19 in Hertfordshire

The majority of COVID-19 infections in Hertfordshire were contracted in schools and shops, the latest data shows. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Netflix series Bridgerton filmed on location in Hatfield

Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton and Regé-Jean Page as Simon Basset in Bridgerton. Picture: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX © 2020

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Welwyn Pegasus Royals back on the winning trail with five-goal success away to Hoddesdon Town

Welwyn Pegasus U18 Royals go close in their 5-3 win over Hoddesdon Town.

Ron’s 100th birthday wish to raise funds for aircraft museum

Volunteer Ron Green at the de Havilland Aircraft Museum. Ron is asking people to donate to the museum for his 100th birthday this month. Picture: DHAM

More than 250 homes could be built on old BioPark site in Welwyn Garden City

Biopark, Broadwater Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stevenage dad cancer-free after 27 tumours removed urges others to act on health concerns

Duncan had robotic surgery to remove his bladder and reconstruct a new one using the small intestine. Picture: courtesy of Duncan McLean

Wyllyotts Theatre’s £300k boost from Culture Recovery Fund

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden MP on a virtual meeting with Barry Ellis, regional manager, and Ginny Williams, theatre manager of the Wyllyotts Theatre. Picture: supplied by Oliver Dowden's office.