Advanced search

Welwyn Garden City pantomime nominated for national award

PUBLISHED: 11:24 18 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:52 18 February 2020

Dancers Rosie Monk, Holly Richard Smith, Jade Marriott and Molly Rushbrook with Robert Forknall as Nurse Betty Bratwurst in Campus West pantomime Snow White in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Leigh Mulpeter

Dancers Rosie Monk, Holly Richard Smith, Jade Marriott and Molly Rushbrook with Robert Forknall as Nurse Betty Bratwurst in Campus West pantomime Snow White in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Leigh Mulpeter

© Leigh Mulpeter

Welwyn Garden City's Christmas pantomime is up for a major industry award.

Last year's Campus West production of Snow White has been shortlisted in the prestigious 2020 Great British Pantomime Awards.

Directed by Jonas Cemm, Snow White has been nominated for the Best Script award.

Brad Fitt's hilarious script is up against James Barry for Dick Whittington at Theatre Royal Winchester, Lyndsay Maples for Cinderella at Courtyard, Hereford, Richard Gauntlett for Cinderella at Norwich Theatre Royal, and Samuel Holmes, also for Cinderella, at the Everyman Theatre in Cheltenham.

Now in their fourth year, The Great British Pantomime Awards are the industry recognised awards for celebrating the best of this British theatrical institution.

The full company of last year's Campus West pantomime Snow White in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Leigh MulpeterThe full company of last year's Campus West pantomime Snow White in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Leigh Mulpeter

The recent Alban Arena, St Albans, and Stevenage Gordon Craig pantomimes, Sleeping Beauty and Beauty and the Beast respectively, have both been nominated for two prizes at the same awards.

Tickets have gone on sale for the 2020 Campus West panto Jack and the Beanstalk.

Jack and the Beanstalk will be the Campus West 2020 pantomime.Jack and the Beanstalk will be the Campus West 2020 pantomime.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Potters Bar paedophile found guilty of eight counts of historic sexual offences

84-year-old Maurice Willis was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court in London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Police investigation after ‘armed’ robber targets Welwyn Garden City newsagent

There was a robbery at the newsagents in Haldens yesterday. Picture: Jacqueline Rose.

Construction firm handed contract for 208 homes at former Shredded Wheat factory in Welwyn Garden City

Higgins Construction has bagged the contract for 208 new homes on the Shredded Wheat south site. Picture: Danny Loo

Travel time between Stevenage and London extended by an hour due to signalling fault at Welwyn Garden City

Services between Stevenage and London are extended by up to an hour due to a signalling fault at Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Archant/FILE

What to see at new-look de Havilland Aircraft Museum

The de Havilland Comet 1a in the new Sir Geoffrey de Havilland Hangar at the de Havilland Aircraft Museum. Picture: Alan Davies

Most Read

Potters Bar paedophile found guilty of eight counts of historic sexual offences

84-year-old Maurice Willis was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court in London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Police investigation after ‘armed’ robber targets Welwyn Garden City newsagent

There was a robbery at the newsagents in Haldens yesterday. Picture: Jacqueline Rose.

Construction firm handed contract for 208 homes at former Shredded Wheat factory in Welwyn Garden City

Higgins Construction has bagged the contract for 208 new homes on the Shredded Wheat south site. Picture: Danny Loo

Travel time between Stevenage and London extended by an hour due to signalling fault at Welwyn Garden City

Services between Stevenage and London are extended by up to an hour due to a signalling fault at Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Archant/FILE

What to see at new-look de Havilland Aircraft Museum

The de Havilland Comet 1a in the new Sir Geoffrey de Havilland Hangar at the de Havilland Aircraft Museum. Picture: Alan Davies

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Have you seen missing Welwyn Garden City man?

40-year-old David Neicho was last seen at around 7.30am today in the Haldens area of Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts police

Welwyn Garden City pantomime nominated for national award

Dancers Rosie Monk, Holly Richard Smith, Jade Marriott and Molly Rushbrook with Robert Forknall as Nurse Betty Bratwurst in Campus West pantomime Snow White in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Leigh Mulpeter

Potters Bar cancer survivor shares her experience at charity gala

Krissi Cartwright-Riley from Potters Bar shared her experience of cancer at the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust charity gala. Picture: Paul Lyme

Herts Phoenix athletes excel on the mud and the track

Amelia Gittens of Herts Phoenix set a new PB over 60m on her way to winning gold in the East of England Championship at Lee Valley. Picture: SHAUN GITTENS

‘Whole village arrives’ for reopening of Knebworth’s Station pub

The opening night of the revamped Station pub in Knebworth - following its closure three years ago and a subsequent planning battle - was very well attended. Picture: Maria Hastings
Drive 24