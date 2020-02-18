Welwyn Garden City pantomime nominated for national award

Dancers Rosie Monk, Holly Richard Smith, Jade Marriott and Molly Rushbrook with Robert Forknall as Nurse Betty Bratwurst in Campus West pantomime Snow White in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Leigh Mulpeter © Leigh Mulpeter

Welwyn Garden City's Christmas pantomime is up for a major industry award.

Last year's Campus West production of Snow White has been shortlisted in the prestigious 2020 Great British Pantomime Awards.

Directed by Jonas Cemm, Snow White has been nominated for the Best Script award.

Brad Fitt's hilarious script is up against James Barry for Dick Whittington at Theatre Royal Winchester, Lyndsay Maples for Cinderella at Courtyard, Hereford, Richard Gauntlett for Cinderella at Norwich Theatre Royal, and Samuel Holmes, also for Cinderella, at the Everyman Theatre in Cheltenham.

Now in their fourth year, The Great British Pantomime Awards are the industry recognised awards for celebrating the best of this British theatrical institution.

The recent Alban Arena, St Albans, and Stevenage Gordon Craig pantomimes, Sleeping Beauty and Beauty and the Beast respectively, have both been nominated for two prizes at the same awards.

Tickets have gone on sale for the 2020 Campus West panto Jack and the Beanstalk.

