Barn Theatre suspends rest of the season

Productions at the Barn Theatre in Welwyn Garden City have been postponed due to concerns over coronavirus. Picture: Danny Loo Danny Loo Photography 2017

All events at Welwyn Garden City’s Barn Theatre have now been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After postponing productions of Noël Coward’s Waiting in The Wings and City of Tomorrow by Glyn Maxwell earlier in the week, producers at the Barn Theatre in Handside Lane have now “with great regret” called off the remainder of the current season.

Barn chairman Simon Parr said: “In light of the new COVID-19 advice from the Government and after extensive consultation with our directors, casts and creative teams, The Barn has, with great regret, decided to suspend the remainder of its season until further notice.

“This includes Singers at the Barn, the Comedy Nights and the 86th Welwyn Drama Festival.

“As we all take measures to protect ourselves and others close to us it would be unwise to try and continue.”

The WGC theatre hopes to reschedule productions, and asks ticket holders to be patient.

He added: “As you can imagine, things are extremely busy for our amazing volunteer box office team, and the potential financial implications of the postponements are worrying indeed.

“With that in mind, we ask you not to get in contact with us about your tickets just yet.

“They will still be valid for the rescheduled production dates when they are known, and if you are subsequently unable to attend the rescheduled event, you will of course be entitled to a ticket refund.

“As soon as the situation eases sufficiently, we will let everyone know our plans for re-opening.”