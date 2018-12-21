Magical fun with Aladdin at Welwyn Garden City pantomime

Gallery

Princess Yasmin (Keri Rae) and Aladdin (Ashley Standland) with the dancers in this year's Welwyn Garden City pantomime Aladdin at Campus West. Picture: Leigh Mulpeter. © LEIGH MULPETER

This year’s Welwyn Hatfield pantomime is Aladdin at Campus West – and here’s a look at the magical show.

Wishee Washee (Matthew Curnier) and Widow Twankey (Michael Totton) in this year's Welwyn Garden City pantomime Aladdin at Campus West. Picture: Leigh Mulpeter.

If you have not seen the Welwyn Garden City panto yet, here are some pictures to whet your appetite.

Directed by Helen Crosse, the panto features Michael Totton as Widow Twankey.

The WGC panto Dame also pairs up again with comedy partner Matthew Curnier, who plays Wishee Washee.

Elsewhere, Ashley Standland makes his panto debut in the title role opposite the returning Keri Rae as love interest Princess Yasmin.

Widow Twankey (Michael Totton) and Wishee Washee (Matthew Curnier) in this year's Welwyn Garden City pantomime Aladdin at Campus West. Picture: Leigh Mulpeter.

Like Keri, Jonas Cemm also appeared in Dick Whittington in Welwyn Garden City two years ago, and swaps playing Alderman Fitzwaren for Emperor Pokemon this time around.

Completing the principal cast members are Joe Sargent, who doubles up as PC Ping Pong and the Genie, Sydney Stevenson as Slave of the Ring, and Will Guppy as evil Abanazar.

With a flying carpet, jokes aplenty, musical numbers, colourful costumes and plenty of audience participation, the show runs at the Welwyn Garden City theatre until Sunday, January 6, 2019.

To buy tickets, visit the CW Entertainment website at www.cwentertainment.co.uk

Princess Yasmin (Keri Rae), Aladdin (Ashley Standland), Emperor Pokemon (Jonas Cemm) and Widow Twankey (Michael Totton) in this year's Welwyn Garden City pantomime Aladdin at Campus West. Picture: Leigh Mulpeter.

As well as the family version for Aladdin, there are four ‘blue’ adult-only performances of Aladdin...Rub Me.

Widow Twankey (Michael Totton), Slave of the Ring (Sydney Stevenson) and Wishee Washee (Matthew Curnier) in this year's Welwyn Garden City pantomime Aladdin at Campus West. Picture: Leigh Mulpeter.

Princess Yasmin (Keri Rae) with the dancers in this year's Welwyn Garden City pantomime Aladdin at Campus West. Picture: Leigh Mulpeter.

Widow Twankey (Michael Totton) in this year's Welwyn Garden City pantomime Aladdin at Campus West. Picture: Leigh Mulpeter.

Abanazar (Will Guppy) in this year's Welwyn Garden City pantomime Aladdin at Campus West. Picture: Leigh Mulpeter.

Abanazar (Will Guppy) in this year's Welwyn Garden City pantomime Aladdin at Campus West. Picture: Leigh Mulpeter.

PC Ping Pong (Joe Sargent), Emperor Pokemon (Jonas Cemm) and Princess Yasmin (Keri Rae) in this year's Welwyn Garden City pantomime Aladdin at Campus West. Picture: Leigh Mulpeter.

Slave of the Ring (Sydney Stevenson) and Abanazar (Will Guppy) in this year's Welwyn Garden City pantomime Aladdin at Campus West. Picture: Leigh Mulpeter.

Aladdin (Ashley Standland) and the Genie (Joe Sargent) with the dancers in this year's Welwyn Garden City pantomime Aladdin at Campus West. Picture: Leigh Mulpeter.

Wishee Washee (Matthew Curnier), Aladdin (Ashley Standland) and Princess Yasmin (Keri Rae) in this year's Welwyn Garden City pantomime Aladdin at Campus West. Picture: Leigh Mulpeter.