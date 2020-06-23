Campus West in Welwyn Garden City postpones panto until 2021

The Campus West pantomime of Jack and the Beanstalk has been postponed until next year. Picture: Campus West Campus West

The annual Christmas panto at Campus West in Welwyn Garden City has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Campus West in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Alan Davies Campus West in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Alan Davies

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council made the decision to cancel and reschedule this year’s pantomime of Jack and the Beanstalk and it’s adults-only version – JACK! Stalk Dirty to Me.

The council took multiple factors into consideration before making the decision to ensure the safety of the cast, the backstage crew and the audience.

Under the existing circumstances, the production team felt it would be unable to meet the high performance standards expected for the Campus West pantomime.

You may also want to watch:

The show will instead take place in December 2021, with the same production team. Customers who already have tickets booked will have the option to either move tickets to next year’s production, securing the same seats at the same time on the date closest to the performance date booked for this year, or have a full refund.

Cllr Terry Mitchinson, executive member for leisure, culture and communications, said: “It is with sadness and regret that we have taken the decision to cancel the pantomime this year.

“During these challenging times, we feel we cannot offer the quality and value for money that people have come to expect from our pantomime.

“We are, however, delighted that we can bring to the stage another crowd-pleasing pantomime next year and we look forward to welcoming you back.”

Campus West will refund tickets automatically unless contacted by customers by Monday, July 6.

If customers would like to move tickets to Jack and the Beanstalk and JACK! Stalk Dirty to Me 2021, they are asked to email hello.campuswest@welhat.gov.uk. Refunds and seats will be handled from Tuesday, July 7 onwards, and the process is expected to take about four weeks.