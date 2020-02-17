Tickets on sale for Welwyn Garden City Campus West pantomimes

The full company of last year's Campus West pantomime Snow White in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Leigh Mulpeter © Leigh Mulpeter

FEE-FI-FO-FUN! Tickets for this year's Campus West pantomimes are now on sale.

Prince Benington of Stevenage (Steve Adams), Nurse Betty Bratwurst (Robert Forknall) and Hertz Van Rental (Joe Sargent) in last year's Campus West pantomime Snow White in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Leigh Mulpeter Prince Benington of Stevenage (Steve Adams), Nurse Betty Bratwurst (Robert Forknall) and Hertz Van Rental (Joe Sargent) in last year's Campus West pantomime Snow White in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Leigh Mulpeter

Jack & the Beanstalk will be this year's family-friendly festive treat at Campus West in Welwyn Garden City.

There will also be its adult-only 'blue' spin-off, Jack - Stalk Dirty to Me!

Following the record-breaking success of last year's Snow White, actor/director Jonas Cemm is once again bringing another crowd-pleasing family panto to the Campus West stage.

Jack & the Beanstalk will be packed with hit songs, silliness and a generous helping of 'it's behind you!'

Meanwhile, Jack - Stalk Dirty to Me! is this year's very naughty 'only for adults' alternative.

Fast becoming an annual favourite at the Welwyn Garden City venue, the over 18s blue panto will be bubbling over with silliness and extreme over-acting.

It will be packed with Carry On Campus West sexual innuendo, corny jokes, and a farcical fun-filled plot with multiple expletives.

Jack - Stalk Dirty to Me! is guaranteed to put some extra spice and sparkle into the festive season.

Councillor Terry Mitchinson, the council's executive member for leisure, culture and communications, said: "It's great to see that the Campus West pantos are such a big hit with the community.

"This year promises to be as bonkers as ever, with magic, mayhem and big laughs guaranteed.

"It's become a much-loved event of the festive season that's also attracting new visitors to the centre.

"Tickets go fast, so if you want the best seat in the house my advice is to book now!"

Anyone who came to see last year's pantomime, can also reserve tickets now without paying a penny until midnight on April 30, 2020.

And as if that wasn't good enough, ticket prices for both pantos have been frozen at the same price as last year.

Jack & the Beanstalk runs from Thursday, December 10, 2020 to Saturday, January 2, 2021, with select performances for schools from December 9 to December 17.

Performances of Jack - Stalk Dirty to Me! are on December 27, 28, 29 and 30, and January 2.

Both pantomimes come with a warning that there will have moving lights, strobes effects, smoke and pyrotechnics throughout each performance.

For further information and to book tickets go to www.campuswest.co.uk