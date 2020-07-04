Advanced search

Auditions for We Will Rock You in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 17:43 08 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:47 08 March 2020

We Will Rock You auditions will be held at The Alban Arena in St Albans,

The Alban Arena

Rock on! Fancy appearing in Queen inspired musical We Will Rock You?

Following their performances of The Sound of Music earlier this month, Rare Productions will be returning to The Alban Arena to find the stars of their next show - We Will Rock You!

Featuring chart-topping Queen songs including Another One Bites the Dust, Bohemian Rhapsody, Killer Queen, We Will Rock You, Somebody To Love, We Are the Champions, and many more, this exciting new adaptation of the West End show follows two young rebels as they restore rock 'n' roll to "the iPlanet" in a post-apocalyptic world.

Musical We Will Rock You is a fist-pumping, foot-stomping show to be performed from Thursday, July 2 to Saturday, July 4, 2020.

Auditions will be held on Saturday, March 14 from 1pm to 2.30pm for performers aged 8 to 12 years old, and teenagers aged 13 to 18 can audition from 2.30pm to 4pm.

For more details of the auditions, visit www.rareproductions.co.uk/auditions

