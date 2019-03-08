Advanced search

Snow White ballet comes pirouetting into Hertford

PUBLISHED: 14:50 22 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:50 22 September 2019

Classical ballet takes centre stage when the highly acclaimed Vienna Festival Ballet company returns to Hertford with the enchanting Snow White.

The VFB presents its original production of Snow White at Hertford Theatre on Friday, October 4 at 7pm.

World class choreography propels this timeless fairy tale and answers the question, who is the fairest one of all?

Based on the traditional Brothers Grimm story, Snow White's journey through a magical world of hip-hopping dwarves, an enchanted mirror, and a poisoned apple, in pursuit of her Prince Charming will dazzle the whole family.

Choreographed by Barry McGrath, and set to an array of orchestrated pieces by composers including Faris and Gounod, the music was specially written for VFB's production of Snow White.

This classically rendered ballet was well received in the UK for the first time in 2013.

Returning by popular demand, Vienna Festival Ballet's Snow White promises to be a delightful treat for all the family, whether you are a fan or experiencing ballet for the very first time, and offers an ideal opportunity to introduce children to the beauty of ballet.

Tickets cost £21, £19 concessions or £76 for a family ticket - a family ticket is for four people, including at least one child.

To book tickets, visit www.hertfordtheatre.com or call the box office on 01992 531500.

For more on the Vienna Festival Ballet, visit www.viennafestivalballet.com

