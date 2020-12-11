Groups join forces for a musical celebration of theatre at the Wyllyotts

The ELODS production of musical On The Town.

Four amateur theatre companies based at the Wyllyotts Theatre in Potters Bar have joined forces to present a series of YouTube videos, celebrating their love of musical theatre.

Priscilla, Queen of the Desert by Green Room Productions.

The Wyllyotts Theatre is the proud home of ELODS, Green Room Productions, Potters Bar Theatre Company, and Southgate Opera.

While the companies can’t perform live and in person at present, they are determined to keep the spirit of theatre alive online.

Southgate Opera’s Lee Davis said: “We love entertaining our audience, filling the auditorium with music and words and we take enormous pride in what we do.

“We all look forward to entertaining audiences at the theatre as soon as we can.

Priscilla, Queen of the Desert by Green Room Productions.

“But in the meantime, as we can’t perform live on stage, we thought it would be a great outlet for our creative energies to record a series of numbers from musicals and operas and bring them to you online.”

The videos include well known numbers from Guys and Dolls, Six the Musical, Miss Saigon, The Wizard of Oz, The Pirates of Penzance, Rent, and many more.

Gary Colledge, of Potters Bar Theatre Company, said: “The energy of live theatre is indescribable.

“The role of theatre culturally, socially and artistically, to our local communities, cannot be underestimated.

The ELODS production of The King and I.

“It brings people together, binds and connects people from all walks of life, forges friendships and brings enjoyment, laughter and tears.

“These videos give a welcome reminder of the joy that musical theatre and opera can bring.”

More than 120 people from the four companies have been involved in making the YouTube videos.

Mark Shaw, chairman of award-winning amateur theatre company ELODS, said: “We hope you enjoy these online performances.

The ELODS production of musical Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

“Huge thanks go to our members, musicians, visual and sound editors and the technicians who have helped us put these videos together.

“And thank you to the Wyllyotts staff for their support, not only in the making of these videos but for all they do when we are performing here live.

“We’re determined to be back as soon as it is safe and economically viable to do so, delivering great theatrical productions to you.”

All of the videos were recorded outside of lockdown, adhering to social distancing restrictions.

Green Room's production of musical Seven Brides for Seven Brothers.

Some were recorded around the theatre but most from members’ own homes, with the sound and video editors painstakingly bringing together all the recordings thereafter.

The videos posted daily are free to view. But the four companies involved are supporting both the theatre in Wyllyotts Place, off Darkes Lane, and NHS Charities Together.

Green Room Productions’ Alastair Woodgate said: “The arts have never been more necessary than now. The arts have got many of us through lockdown through dramas, entertainment and music.

“Everyone has been affected by the pandemic and the arts are facing one of their greatest challenges ever.

Green Room's production of musical Seven Brides for Seven Brothers.

“We’re keen to highlight how invaluable Wyllyotts is as a cultural hub in Hertfordshire.

“And this is also our way of showing our thanks to our wonderful NHS.”

The first YouTube video in the series was launched on December 5. Look out for ‘A Celebration of Theatre at Wyllyotts’ on YouTube.

“No one would deny there’s theatre in life at present,” added Alastair. “Here’s our reminder that there’s life in theatre.”

The stage and auditorium at the Wyllyotts Theatre in Potters Bar.

To see the musical videos you can subscribe to their YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-e2Dj4thCkivHtxZKrWqmg

If you can lend your support, donate via their JustGiving page www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/act-wyllyotts-1

For more on Green Room Productions, visit www.greenroomproductions.co.uk

You can discover more about Southgate Opera at www.southgateopera.com

Green Room's production of Top Hat the Musical.

Visit www.elods.org.uk for more on ELDOS.

For the latest from Potters Bar Theatre Company, visit https://pottersbartheatrecompany.co.uk/

Green Room's production of musical Zorro.

Potters Bar Theatre Company's production of Jesus Christ Superstar

A Potters Bar Theatre Company production.

A performance by Southgate Opera.

A Potters Bar Theatre Company production

A Potters Bar Theatre Company production

A performance by Southgate Opera.

A performance by Southgate Opera.

A performance by Southgate Opera.