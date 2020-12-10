The Very Hungry Caterpillar coming to Herford stage for Christmas show

The Very Hungry Caterpillar will be wriggling its way on stage in Hertford from this weekend for a festive run.

Four stories from the wonderful world of Eric Carle can be seen on stage in Hertford from Saturday, December 12.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Christmas Show will be performed at Hertford Theatre for a socially distanced festive run until Sunday, January 3, 2021.

A theatrical recreation of Eric Carle’s beautifully imaginative stories, The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show has become a global sensation.

Four master puppeteers weave their way through Carle’s stories, bringing to life a menagerie of 75 enchanting puppets in a magical show that faithfully recreates the wonderfully colourful world of the author’s illustrations.

The Hertford Theatre run is a never-before-seen Christmas production which features Brown Bear, Brown Bear, 10 Little Rubber Ducks, the addition of the festive tale Dream Snow and, of course, The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

Audiences will be socially distanced, and all the latest government advice will be followed to make The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show as safe and enjoyable as ever.

The show’s creator, Jonathan Rockefeller, said: “I know everyone is eager to safely leave the house, and we’re so delighted to bring The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show back for audiences.

“There is no substitute for seeing your favourite characters brought to life through beautiful puppetry.”

Eric Carle’s books have captivated generations of young readers with their iconic hand-painted illustrations and distinctively simple stories, introducing millions of children to a bigger, brighter world.

Carle has illustrated more than 70 books, most of which he also wrote, and more than 169 million copies of his books have sold around the world.

His best-known work, The Very Hungry Caterpillar, has nibbled its way into the hearts of millions of children all over the world, and in 2019 celebrated its 50th Anniversary.

Since it was first published in 1969 it has been translated into 62 languages and sold over 54 million copies, remaining one of the top 10 bestselling children’s books of all time.

For more on the Hertford Theatre shows, and to book tickets, visit www.hertfordtheatre.com