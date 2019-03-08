BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards nominees appearing at Welwyn Garden City's Barn Fringe

The Trials of Cato on stage at Folk by the Oak 2019 at Hatfield House. Picture: John Andrews John Andrews

An emerging power-folk trio will perform in Welwyn Garden City next month having just gained two prestigious BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards nominations.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Trials of Cato at Folk by the Oak 2019 at Hatfield House. They are due to play this year's Barn Fringe at the Barn Theatre in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: John Andrews The Trials of Cato at Folk by the Oak 2019 at Hatfield House. They are due to play this year's Barn Fringe at the Barn Theatre in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: John Andrews

Fresh from their appearance at Hatfield House's Folk by the Oak festival, The Trials of Cato will play September's mini music-based Barn Fringe 2019.

One of the most exciting discoveries on the UK folk circuit today, the rising stars - Robin Jones (mandolin, tenor banjo, vocals), William Addison (Irish bouzouki, vocals) and Tomos Williams (guitar, vocals) - will perform in Welwyn Garden City on Thursday, September 12.

Last night (Wednesday), The Trials of Cato were shortlisted in two categories for the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards 2019.

Originally from North Wales and Yorkshire, and formed whilst living in Beirut, Lebanon, they are nominees in the Best Album category with debut Hide and Hair.

This comes down to a public vote - if you liked our record please vote Hide and Hair the @BBCRadio2 Folk Awards Album of The Year! https://t.co/OuGvZYfGPS — The Trials of Cato (@thetrialsofcato) July 31, 2019

Also nominated are Flook for comeback release Ancora, Heard a Long Gone Song by Lisa O'Neill, and Welsh-Senegalese duo Catrin Finch and Seckou Keita for Soar.

This year, the award for Best Album will be chosen by BBC Radio 2 listeners.

Voting is now open via bbc.co.uk/radio2 and closes on Friday, August 9, at midnight.

DJ Jo Whiley will play a track from all four nominated albums between Monday, August 5 and Thursday, August 8 on her Radio 2 show, which airs between 7pm and 9pm.

The Trials of Cato have also been nominated for The Horizon Award alongside Brìghde Chaimbeul, who also played the Acorn Stage at this year's Folk by the Oak in Hatfield, the Kinnaris Quintet and Kitty Macfarlane.

The nominees were announced by Mark Radcliffe on the Radio 2 Folk Show.

BBC Radio 2's Mark Radcliffe has previously hailed The Trials of Cato as "one of the real discoveries on the folk circuit in recent times".

Now in its 20th edition, this year's awards ceremony, presented by Mark Radcliffe, will take place at the Bridgewater Hall, Manchester on Wednesday, October 16 as part of the Manchester Folk Festival.

This is the second time the event has been staged in Greater Manchester, after Salford's Lowry Theatre in 2012.

This year's Barn Fringe kicks off at the Barn Theatre in WGC on Wednesday, September 11 and promises a four-day feast of music to suit most tastes.

As well as The Trials of Cato, the Barn Fringe will also include The Great American Song Book featuring songs from Ian Gallagher as Frank Sinatra, with the Barn's very own Barn-Ettes also performing on the opening night.

The Red Stripe Band will return to the Barn on the Friday, and London-based contemporary choir SOUND will sing their funky repertoire on the Saturday.

Performances take place at 8pm each night.

To book tickets for Barn Fringe 2019, visit www.barntheatre.co.uk or call the Barn Theatre box office on 01707 324300.