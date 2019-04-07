Advanced search

Musical Our House to bring Madness’ hits to St Albans stage

07 April, 2019 - 17:01
St Albans Musical Theatre Company presents Madness musical Our House at The Alban Arena. Picture: Sonia Magan.

St Albans Musical Theatre Company presents Madness musical Our House at The Alban Arena. Picture: Sonia Magan.

Sonia Magan.

Put on your Baggy Trousers as Madness musical Our House is coming to the St Albans stage after Easter.

St Albans Musical Theatre Company presents Madness musical Our House at The Alban Arena. Picture: Sonia Magan.

Following on from the spectacular sell-out production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, the award-winning St Albans Musical Theatre Company returns to The Alban Arena with Our House.

On the night of his 16th birthday, Joe Casey takes the girl of his dreams, Sarah, out on their first date.

In an effort to impress her with bravado, Joe breaks into a building site overlooking his home on Casey Street.

When the police turn up, a split-second decision forces him to choose between himself and his heart as the story splits in two: one which sees Joe stay to face the music, and the other which sees him flee and leave Sarah to run from the police.

St Albans Musical Theatre Company presents Madness musical Our House at The Alban Arena. Picture: Sonia Magan.

As two very different paths unfold before him, the consequences of that choice will change his life forever.

Starring Matthew Fowler as Joe Casey and Katie Garnett as Sarah, the show features Madness favourites such as Our House, Baggy Trousers, My Girl, Driving in My Car, The Wings of a Dove and the all-time classic It Must Be Love.

Matthew and Katie are joined by a 30-strong cast of local performers including Katy Meehan and Kate Chafer as Billie and Angie, Jason Margolin and Lee Cox as Emmo and Lewis, and Ben Fricke and Isobel Wiggins as Joe Casey’s parents.

The company welcome back director Sam Gaines and musical director Susanna Tierney, who return to work with SAMTC after their success with Spamalot.

It Must Be Love! Katie Garnett and Matt Fowler star as leads Sarah and Joe in St Albans Musical Theatre Company's forthcoming production of Madness musical Our House at The Alban Arena. Picture: Sonia Magan.

They are joined by Nikki Dunn, who makes her choreographic debut with the company.

For those who revel in nostalgia, Our House runs at The Alban Arena in the heart of St Albans from Tuesday, April 30 to Saturday, May 4, with evening performances at 7.45pm and a matinee at 2.30pm.

Tickets cost £17.50, and concessions £16.50.

Tickets are available from www.alban-arena.co.uk or by calling 01727 844488.

So, Madness fans young and old, to save yourselves any Embarrassment, get Driving In your Car and go down to the House of Fun!

• For more information on St Albans Musical Theatre Company, visit www.samtc.org.uk

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City monument to become chocolate fountain

A Welwyn Garden City monument will be in for a sweet treat this year. Pictures: supplied/Getty

Caravan torched and two cars damaged in Welwyn Garden City arson attack

A caravan has been entirely burned out and two cars damaged in a fire at Sewells, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Peter Sterling Photography

Hatfield man arrested on suspicion of online grooming

Police.

The latest court results from the Welwyn Hatfield area

Who's been in court from Welwyn Hatfield this week?

Oyster and contactless pay-as-you-go rail fares extending to Welwyn Garden City soon

Pay-as-you-go rail fares with Oyster and contactless cards will soon be extended to Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Nick Gill

