St Albans Sleeping Beauty pantomime cast announced

Another spurious comedy routine involving Bob Golding and Ian Kirkby in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Both will be appearing in 2019 panto Sleeping Beauty. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. Pamela Raith Photography

The main cast members of this year’s St Albans pantomime Sleeping Beauty have been announced.

Rita Simons as the Wicked Queen in St Albans pantomime Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at The Alban Arena. The former EastEnders star returns this year in Sleeping Beauty. Rita Simons as the Wicked Queen in St Albans pantomime Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at The Alban Arena. The former EastEnders star returns this year in Sleeping Beauty.

Sleeping Beauty will be this year's festive treat at The Alban Arena.

The Evolution Pantomimes production will run from Friday, December 6 to Sunday, January 5, 2020, with some performances already sold out.

And there will be a number of familiar faces in the cast with St Albans panto legends Bob Golding and Ian Kirkby back once more, and no doubt performing yet another spurious comedy routine.

After playing Dandini in Cinderella in 2018, Arena patron Bob will be back in a dress in Sleeping Beauty as Nurse Nellie.

The Sleeping Beauty cast also includes the lovely Jemma Carlisle in the title role of Beauty.

Jemma played Cinders at the Arena last Christmas and has been nominated for a British Pantomime Award gong for her performance.

Former EastEnders star Rita Simons, who played Roxy Mitchell in the BBC One soap, also returns to St Albans after playing the Wicked Queen in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs back in 2016.

Another returning star is CBeebies' Andy Day, who completes the principal cast members.

Bob Golding will star in the St Albans pantomime again. Picture: Paul Clapp Bob Golding will star in the St Albans pantomime again. Picture: Paul Clapp

Andy appeared on the St Albans stage in panto Cinderella back in 2013 alongside Bob Golding and Jemma Carlisle.

The Alban Arena confirmed the casting news last night (Tuesday).

A post on the venue's Facebook page said: “The main cast has been confirmed for this year's Evolution Pantomimes production of Sleeping Beauty!

“We can now reveal that the wonderful Rita Simons will be here as the Wicked Fairy, CBeebies' very own Andy Day plays the role of Jangles, while Jemma Carlisle is back as Beauty – and the ever-popular St Albans favourites Bob Golding and Ian Kirkby are back as Nurse Nellie and the King.

CBeebies star Andy Day. Picture: Danny Loo CBeebies star Andy Day. Picture: Danny Loo

“Keep an eye out more panto news over the coming months – and remember, it's never too early to book!”

Three of the 2019 St Albans cast have been nominated for this year's Great British Pantomime Awards.

While Jemma Carlisle has been shortlisted in the 'Best Principal Girl' category, Rita Simons' performance in Bournemouth Pavilion's Sleeping Beauty is up for Best Female Villain in the industry awards.

Bob Golding has been nominated for Best Supporting Male.

Jemma Carlisle as Cinderella off to the ball in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Jemma will return to the St Albans panto this year as Beauty in Sleeping Beauty. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. Jemma Carlisle as Cinderella off to the ball in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Jemma will return to the St Albans panto this year as Beauty in Sleeping Beauty. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

Tickets for 2019 St Albans panto Sleeping Beauty are on sale now and are flying out of the box office.

• Call 01727 844488 or book online at www.alban-arena.co.uk/events/sleeping-beauty

Jemma Carlisle as Cinderella in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. Jemma Carlisle as Cinderella in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.