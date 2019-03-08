Extra performance of Six Dead Queens and an Inflatable Henry to meet demand for tickets

Company of Players presents Six Dead Queens & An Inflatable Henry at The Little Theatre in Hertford. Picture: David Halliday.

There’s an extra chance to see Henry VIII’s six wives on stage in Hertford this week in Six Dead Queens and an Inflatable Henry.



After all scheduled performances of Six Dead Queens and an Inflatable Henry at The Little Theatre in Balfour Street sold out, The Company of Players have added a 3pm matinée on Saturday, April 13 to meet demand for tickets.

Originally devised by Foursight Theatre, Six Dead Queens weaves together history and comedy in this tale of three Catherines, two Annes and one Jane – the ill-fated wives of Henry VIII.

Directed by Darren Barsby, the show sees Catherine Parr, Catherine Howard, Catherine of Aragon, Anne Boleyn, Anne of Cleves and Jane Seymour trapped in eternity and forced to share one husband and one bed upon which they sing, dance and fight to assert themselves as the one true queen.

Six Dead Queens comprises sketches, musical numbers, monologues, fighting, dancing and slapstick. It is part biography, part cabaret and a lot of comedy.



Asked what challenges this thoroughly loopy piece of theatre presented, director Darren Barsby said: “It is essential to keep the comedy dancing along.

“The script is verging on slapstick and absolute absurdity. While this is funny for a while, the joke can easily become tiresome.

“Therefore, the action must be hugely energetic and set spectacularly so that the audience has little time to contemplate what they have seen before we bounce onto the next piece.”

Tickets, which include a glass of wine or soft drink on arrival, coffee and biscuits in the interval and a programme, cost £13.50, and £11 for members of The Company of Players.



There are performances until Saturday, April 13 at 8pm each evening, as well as the new 3pm matinée on April 13.

Parking during performances is provided in the grounds of nearby Millmead School in Port Vale, Hertford.

• See The Company of Players’ website at www.cops.org.uk for more details and to buy tickets.