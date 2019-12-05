Advanced search

Review: Let it Snow! Hertford Theatre's Frozen fairytale is 'a slick, superior production'

PUBLISHED: 10:04 05 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:04 05 December 2019

The Snow Queen: A Frozen Fairytale is this year's Christmas show at Hertford Theatre

The Snow Queen: A Frozen Fairytale is this year's Christmas show at Hertford Theatre

Hertford Theatre

Laura Adams reviews The Snow Queen, this year's Christmas show at Hertford Theatre.

The Snow Queen can be seen at Hertford Theatre until Wednesday, January 1, 2020.The Snow Queen can be seen at Hertford Theatre until Wednesday, January 1, 2020.

As Frozen fever grips the nation's young children once again, it is timely that The Snow Queen should be the festive showcase for Hertford Theatre this Christmas.

This 19th century fairytale by Hans Christian Andersen was the source of inspiration for the Disney mega-hit franchise, which saw the release of its much-anticipated sequel in November.

But there is no Elsa or Anna in this performance as the original tale centres around the relationship between two friends Kay and Gerda.

However, the central themes are the same - the struggle between good and evil and the importance of true love and friendship - which give this heart-warming story its emotional core.

The Snow Queen begins with Kay and Gerda being separated when the former is tempted to a life full of riches by the evil, hypnotic, Snow Queen who proceeds to lead him along the icicle path to her castle where she intends to imprison him.

On realising her friend's fate, Gerda vows to follow them and bring him to safety.

As her journey plays out on the stage, we see her meet several characters who have themselves been subject to their own fairy tales including the Big Bad Wolf, The Old Woman Who Lives In A Shoe and the Gingerbread Witch.

This being a family show, the performance is packed full of infectious singing and dancing with wide-ranging popular music for all ages from George Ezra to the Rolling Stones and Keane to Hairspray.

As with all pantomimes, the trick is to bridge the generational divide and appeal to the interests of both young and old.

If there is one criticism, it would be that the script lacked the 'knowing' adult in-jokes which give traditional pantomimes an edge.

That said, there was so much more to hold interest - notably the rock and roll era inspired Jack Frost (an ally of the evil Queen) and the Gingerbread Witch.

There were some relevant, grown-up messages in there too, such as the feminist number between would-be runaway bride Rose and Gerda.

The performances from the cast, particularly the vocals, were hugely impressive - the spine-tingling version of Gravity from the Snow Queen and Kay was one of the best I've heard.

The actors themselves are convincing and likeable, notably Lauren Jacobs and Josh Dorn in the lead roles Gerda and Kai.

The comic turns from the troupe of magpies, who held the narrative together and led the audience participation, were also excellent.

This was a slick, superior production from Hertford Theatre that kicked off the festive season with aplomb.

I would highly recommend for all the family.

The Snow Queen can be seen at Hertford Theatre until Wednesday, January 1.

For tickets, call the box office on 01992 531500 or book online at hertfordtheatre.com

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Michael Bublé announces Hatfield concert

Michael Buble brings his 2020 summer tour to Hatfield House on July 26 for an open-air concert. Picture: Evaan Kheraj

Three people hospitalised after crash between Welwyn Garden City and St Albans

Police, fire, ambulance and air ambulance services were called to a crash on Coopers Green Lane in St Albans. Picture: Herts Fire and Rescue Service

How to get Michael Bublé tickets for Hatfield House concert

Tickets for An Evening with Michael Buble at Hatfield House on Sunday, July 26, 2020, go on general sale on Friday, December 6.

Sky to develop major new film and TV studio in Hertfordshire

An artist's impression of the planned new Sky Studios Elstree in Borehamwood. Picture: Sky.

Aggravated burglary arrests made after Welwyn Garden City and Hitchin raids

Two arrests have been made in Welwyn Garden City after warrants relating to aggravated burglaries were carried out in the town, as well as Hitchin and Watford

Most Read

Michael Bublé announces Hatfield concert

Michael Buble brings his 2020 summer tour to Hatfield House on July 26 for an open-air concert. Picture: Evaan Kheraj

Three people hospitalised after crash between Welwyn Garden City and St Albans

Police, fire, ambulance and air ambulance services were called to a crash on Coopers Green Lane in St Albans. Picture: Herts Fire and Rescue Service

How to get Michael Bublé tickets for Hatfield House concert

Tickets for An Evening with Michael Buble at Hatfield House on Sunday, July 26, 2020, go on general sale on Friday, December 6.

Sky to develop major new film and TV studio in Hertfordshire

An artist's impression of the planned new Sky Studios Elstree in Borehamwood. Picture: Sky.

Aggravated burglary arrests made after Welwyn Garden City and Hitchin raids

Two arrests have been made in Welwyn Garden City after warrants relating to aggravated burglaries were carried out in the town, as well as Hitchin and Watford

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Have you seen this jewellery stolen from Welwyn?

Police have released images of jewellery stolen in a burglary in Welwyn. Picture: Herts police

Review: Let it Snow! Hertford Theatre’s Frozen fairytale is ‘a slick, superior production’

The Snow Queen: A Frozen Fairytale is this year's Christmas show at Hertford Theatre

Six fire engines called to lorry fire on M25 near Potters Bar

Firefighters from St Albans, Hatfield, Potters Bar, Borehamwood and Cheshunt attended a lorry fire on the M25. Picture: Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service

How will Hertfordshire commuters be affected by the election result?

The Comet has looked at what parties are promising for our commuters in 2020. Picture: Great Northern

Hatfield run raises several thousand of pounds for St Albans suicide prevention charity

From left to right: University of Hertfordshire Student Union mascot, Student Activities co-ordinator Trinity Handley-MacMath, the Hatfield Town Council Mayor Linda Mendez. Kelly’s Storage charity events director Moira Martin and Kelly the Kangaroo at the University of Herts, De Havilland campus race. Picture: Kelly’s Storage charity events.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists