Engrossing best man’s speech at the Barn

Glyn Maxwell's The Best Man starring Danny Swanson was the Barn Theatre's first live-streaming Zoom event. Picture: Barn Theatre Barn Theatre

Tim Hardy reviews The Best Man, which was live-streamed from the Barn Theatre in Welwyn Garden City.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Danny Swanson in Glyn Maxwell's The Best Man, which was the Barn Theatre's first live-streaming Zoom event. Picture: Simon Wallace / MeltingPot Pictures Danny Swanson in Glyn Maxwell's The Best Man, which was the Barn Theatre's first live-streaming Zoom event. Picture: Simon Wallace / MeltingPot Pictures

Live local theatre in your pants. Before this strange year, I would’ve dismissed this tantalising idea as an impossibility.

But, if 2020 has taught me anything, it’s to expect the unexpected – and that you can do almost anything from the comfort of your own underwear.

So it was that I settled down in my front room to watch the first play put on by the Barn Theatre since February.

Danny Swanson – thankfully trousered – stars in The Best Man, a one-man dark comedy streaming live nightly over Zoom.

Swanson depicts Bailey, the seemingly bubbly best man at his oldest friend’s wedding.

What begins as a classic best man’s speech, featuring anecdotes about childhood and ‘the alpha boys’, rapidly descends into something altogether darker – and more interesting.

Revelations are ever more engrossing as the groom’s deeply disturbing past is revealed and, as the show’s description states, “the future not so much toasted as roasted”.

Swanson’s Bailey proves a captivating figure throughout the play, his long-standing resentment gradually seeping through as his speech begins to turn. Even watching on a laptop screen, it’s impossible to look away.

Occasionally, the lack of live audience is apparent. Bailey’s best man one-liners would likely have elicited laughs in a full theatre but are here met only with silence.

However, Glyn Maxwell’s brilliant poetic verse – coupled with Swanson’s assured performance – ensures the pace never drops.

There is a constant feeling throughout The Best Man that you are in safe hands.

Aforementioned writer Glyn Maxwell ably takes on directing duties for the first time, while leading man Danny Swanson directed the show in its previous runs.

These are clearly two men with complete knowledge and control of their material, and it shows on the stage.

To have put on a show of this polish at a local theatre, however, is no mean feat.

This represents the first time the Barn have filmed in a three-camera setup, and the directing is never anything other than spot-on.

The set – as ever for the Barn – is highly impressive.

The stage could genuinely have passed for a real wedding venue over camera, with the illusion not broken once over the one-hour duration of the play.

It may be worth reporting that, even for this error-prone technophobe, accessing this live stream over Zoom proved simple.

A few clicks, no need to install anything, and I was away. Dare I say, a simpler experience than actually going to the theatre.

Most crucially, this piece proves that – even if we should remain in the grip of this pandemic for a while yet – the Barn Theatre will be well-positioned to provide a bumper year of live theatre in 2021.

I’ll iron my pants!