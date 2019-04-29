Advanced search

Madness musical Our House opens in St Albans this week

29 April, 2019 - 16:21
St Albans Musical Theatre Company presents Madness musical Our House at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Sonia Magan.

Sonia Magan.

Put on your Baggy Trousers and head over to the House of Fun for Madness musical Our House in St Albans this week.

Following its spectacular sell-out production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, the award-winning St Albans Musical Theatre Company presents Our House at The Alban Arena.

On the night of his 16th birthday, Joe Casey takes the girl of his dreams, Sarah, out on their first date.

In an effort to impress her with bravado, Joe breaks into a building site overlooking his home on Casey Street.

When the police turn up, a split-second decision forces him to choose between himself and his heart as the story splits in two – one which sees Joe stay to face the music, and the other which sees him flee and leave Sarah to run from the police.

As two very different paths unfold before him, the consequences of that choice will change his life forever.

The show features Madness favourites such as Our House, Baggy Trousers, My Girl, Driving in My Car, The Wings of a Dove and the all-time classic It Must Be Love.

Our House opens on Tuesday, April 30 and runs until Saturday, May 4, with performances at 7.45pm.

There's also a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

Tickets cost from £12 to £22.50. Visit www.alban-arena.co.uk/events/our-house/ for more.

• For more information on St Albans Musical Theatre Company visit www.samtc.org.uk

