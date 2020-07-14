Advanced search

More SIX musical dates added to Utilita Live From the Drive-In series

PUBLISHED: 15:21 14 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:23 14 July 2020

More dates for musical SIX have been announced for the Utilita Live From The Drive-In taking place at Colesdale Farm, Northaw, Hertfordshire. Picture: Johan Persson.

Johan Persson

More dates for musical SIX have been announced for the drive-in concert and theatre season coming to the Hertfordshire countryside near Potters Bar.

West End hit SIX can be seen on stage at Colesdale Farm, Northaw, as part of Live Nation’s Utilita Live From The Drive-In programme in September.

The musical about Henry VIII’s six wives was due to run in Northaw from Tuesday, September 8 to Saturday, September 12, at what is described as Utilita Live From The Drive-In’s London venue.

But with five of those performances already sold out, organisers have added eight more shows.

You can now also see SIX the Musical from your own dedicated area next to your vehicle from Tuesday, September 15 until Sunday, September 20.

There will be nightly performances of the electrifying musical by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss from the Tuesday to Friday at 8pm, with two shows per day over the weekend, at 5pm and 8pm.

Tickets for the latest performances go on general sale on Friday, July 17 via www.livenation.co.uk

From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the six wives of Henry VIII take to the mic in SIX to tell their tales, remixing 500 years of historical heartbreak into a 75-minute celebration of 21st century girl power.

Designed to comply with all official guidelines, Utilita Live From The Drive-In will deliver the UK’s premier drive-in experience, boasting concert quality sound from a live stage with a full state-of-the-art sound system, lighting rig and high definition LED screens.

This will create an arena or stadium concert feel in a safe drive-in environment, adhering to the Government’s current social distancing rules to protect fans, artists, crews and staff at all times.

Musical SIX will join the Utilita Live From The Drive-In shows taking place at Colesdale Farm, Northaw, Hertfordshire. Picture: Johan Persson.Musical SIX will join the Utilita Live From The Drive-In shows taking place at Colesdale Farm, Northaw, Hertfordshire. Picture: Johan Persson.

