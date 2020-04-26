Teachers and students able to access National Theatre colllection

NT Live production of Tennessee Williams' Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, starring Sienna Mier, Jack O'Connell and Colm Meaney. Picture: Johan Persson JOHAN PERSSON

Six additional titles have been added to the National Theatre Collection providing teachers and students access to rescources online.

Students and teachers are now able to access the National Theatre Collection from home while schools and theatres are closed due to coronavirus.

The NT has confirmed a further six new productions will now be available to access via the National Theatre Collection in partnership with Bloomsbury Publishing and ProQuest.

The collection consists of high-quality recordings of 30 world-class productions drawing from 10 years of NT Live broadcasts, including productions from a range of renowned British theatres, and never before released recordings from the National Theatre’s archive.

The six new productions are:

• A Streetcar Named Desire (Young Vic) – an adaptation of Tennessee Williams’ timeless masterpiece directed by Benedict Andrews and starring Gillian Anderson, Ben Foster and Vanessa Kirby.

• Cat on A Hot Tin Roof (Young Vic) – Sienna Miller stars alongside Jack O’Connell and Colm Meaney in Tennessee Williams’ searing, poetic story of a family’s fight for survival, directed by Benedict Andrews.

On a steamy night in Mississippi, a Southern family gather at their cotton plantation to celebrate Big Daddy’s birthday.

The scorching heat is almost as oppressive as the lies they tell. Brick and Maggie dance round the secrets and sexual tensions that threaten to destroy their marriage.

With the future of the family at stake, which version of the truth is real – and which will win out?

Sienna Miller stars as Maggie alongside Jack O’Connell as Brick and Colm Meaney as Big Daddy.

• Consent – Nina Raine’s powerful, painful, funny play which sifts the evidence from every side and puts justice herself in the dock.

• Small Island – Andrea Levy’s Orange Prize-winning novel brought to life in an epic theatre adaptation directed by Rufus Norris.

• Translations – Brian Friel’s modern classic directed by Ian Rickson is a powerful account of nationhood, which sees the turbulent relationship between England and Ireland play out in one quiet community.

• wonder.land – Alice for the online generation. A new musical created by Damon Albarn, Moira Buffini and Rufus Norris inspired by Lewis Carroll’s iconic story with stunning sets, costumes, video projection and lighting taking everyone on a journey to wonderland.

Teachers can sign up now to National Theatre Collection via www.nationaltheatre.org.uk/ntcollection

