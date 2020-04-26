Helen Mirren and Lenny Henry asking questions in National Theatre at Home Quiz

Dame Helen Mirren, Sir Lenny Henry and Sir Ian McKellan are among the quizmasters of a new online test of knowledge.

National Theatre at Home is this week launching a new quiz featuring stars from the world of stage and screen.

On the final Monday of each month, you can take part in a new virtual quiz directly from your home via the National Theatre’s YouTube channel and Facebook page live at 7pm.

Each quiz will include rounds of five questions on a wide variety of topics.

The first quiz on Monday, April 27 with quizmasters Dame Helen Mirren, Sir Lenny Henry, Lesley Manville, and Sir Ian McKellen will ask questions on topics including history, sport, nature, and, of course, the National Theatre.

Rufus Norris, director and joint chief executive of the National Theatre, said “We’re pleased to be launching the National Theatre at Home Quiz featuring some familiar faces posing the tricky questions.

“I’d like to thank all the artists and creatives who have continued to support us in being able to deliver this programme for free, and also the public for tuning in every week and sharing their experiences of National Theatre at Home from right across the world.”

For more information, go to www.nationaltheatre.org.uk/at-home

