Hit West End musical SIX coming to drive-in concerts venue in Welwyn Hatfield borough

Divorced, Beheaded, Drive-in concert! Hit West End show SIX the Musical is coming to a field in Welwyn Hatfield at a new drive-in concept.

SIX the Musical has been added to the Utilita Live From The Drive-In series of concerts and shows set for Colesdale Farm, Northaw, Hertfordshire, this summer. SIX the Musical has been added to the Utilita Live From The Drive-In series of concerts and shows set for Colesdale Farm, Northaw, Hertfordshire, this summer.

The international smash-hit SIX will be the first West End musical to perform again after lockdown – and you can see it on stage in the Hertfordshire countryside.

The electrifying musical phenomenon by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss will join the Utilita Live From The Drive-In summer shows at 12 open-air sites across the UK, including one in Welwyn Hatfield.

The drive-in series’ London dates are being held at Colesdale Farm in Northaw, near Potters Bar, from Wednesday, September 9 to Saturday, September 12.

Designed to comply with all official guidelines, Utilita Live From The Drive-In will deliver the UK’s premier drive-in experience, boasting concert quality sound from a live stage with a full state-of-the-art sound system, lighting rig and high definition LED screens.

This will create an arena or stadium concert feel in a safe drive-in setting, adhering to the Government’s current social distancing rules to protect fans, artists, crews and staff at all times.

SIX, voted Musical of the Decade by Whatsonstage, will be performed eight times at Northaw, with customers arriving by car but able to step outside, picnic and party while they watch the festival-style live stage show from their own dedicated area next to their vehicle.

Producer Kenny Wax said: “We are delighted that SIX will spearhead the reopening of one of London and the UK’s most popular shows.

“With the industry in crisis, theatres struggling and some even going out of business, this drive-in event offers hope for the future and equally importantly, jobs for about 50 of our company including cast, musicians, stage managers, technicians and freelancers.

“We are using both our West End and UK touring casts, rehearsing and touring them in a bubble, and having them work in teams of six – fortunate for us – as per the government guidance.”

Around 300 vehicles can attend the drive-in theatre performances, with a maximum of seven people allowed in each car.

Tickets will go on general sale at 8am on Friday, July 3 at LiveNation.co.uk.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the six wives of Henry VIII take to the mic in SIX to tell their tales, remixing 500 years of historical heartbreak into a 75-minute celebration of 21st century girl power.

These Queens may have green sleeves but their lipstick is rebellious red.

Thousands of SIX fans were left bitterly disappointed when sold-out runs at the Arts Theatre in London, as well as up and down the country on the UK tour, were cancelled.

All cancelled UK touring dates have been moved to 2021.

SIX was first performed as a student production in a 100-seat room at Sweet Venue at the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

As the pandemic struck, SIX was playing to sold-out houses in London’s West End, across the UK and Australia, and had its opening night on Broadway on Thursday, March 12 cancelled when three hours before, the New York Governor shut down theatreland.

SIX was nominated for five Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical, won the WOS award for Best Musical 2020, performed on the results show of Britain’s Got Talent and in front of thousands at West End Live.

Songs from the SIX studio album are streamed on average 450,000 per day, making it the second highest streaming musical theatre recording in the world after Hamilton.

For more information, visit livenation.co.uk/utilitalivefromthedrivein

• SIX SHOW TIMES

Utilita Live From The Drive-In: SIX the Musical performances at Colesdale Farm, Northaw:

• Tuesday, September 8 – 9pm

• Wednesday, September 9 – 5pm

• Wednesday, September 9 – 9pm

• Thursday September 10 – 9pm

• Friday, September 11 – 5pm

• Friday, September 11 – 9pm

• Saturday, September 12 – 5pm

• Saturday, September 12 – 9pm

• SIX the Musical: Drive-in Q&A

Which SIX cast members will be performing?

We are sending the Arts Theatre cast and the UK Tour casts on tour subject to the Queens’ own availability.

We can’t guarantee any individual cast members at specific performances.

Arts Theatre Cast: Milton Keynes, Leeds, Teesside, Lincoln, Cheltenham, Newmarket, Birmingham.

Tour Cast: Liverpool, Bolton, Bristol, Edinburgh, London (Northaw).

• Will I be seeing the full show?

Yes, the whole show will be performed live from start to finish.

The duration is 75 minutes and there is no interval.

• Will the cast be wearing their show costumes?

Yes.

• Is the show being performed as a concert or with full choreography?

The cast will be performing the show with full choreography.

• How will I see the stage and the cast if we are parked a long way away?

Like most concerts there will be large screens either side of the stage and live show footage played on the screens.

• Can I sing and dance along?

We hope you can enjoy yourselves without spoiling the enjoyment of others around you.

• Will the music be played live by the musicians?

Yes, the musicians, our ‘ladies in waiting’ will be playing live.

• Will we be able to ‘meet and greet’ after the show for autographs and photos?

Due to current social distancing guidelines related to COVID-19, sadly the cast will not be available after the performance to meet audience members.

• Is the show being filmed for broadcast?

No, this production is not being filmed and filming of the performance prior to the Mega Six is strictly prohibited.

